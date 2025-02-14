Georgia is a popular U.S. state filled with hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Known for its romantic attractions, diverse activities, and abundant accommodations, the peach state has something for everyone.

One of its top destinations is Château Élan, a luxurious resort and winery established in 1981 by Nancy and Donald Panoz. Locals love Château Élan for its four golf courses, European-style spa, numerous restaurants, residential communities, and more. Here’s what makes Château Élan Winery and Resort the perfect place for a relaxing staycation.

Château Élan

Château Élan Winery and Resort sits on 3,500 acres of land in North Georgia, about an hour’s drive from Atlanta. Located in Braselton, Georgia, once ranked the number one safest city in Gwinnett County, this resort is conveniently near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), attracting visitors from all over.

Despite its popularity with tourists, it remains a beloved spot for Georgia residents, known for its grandeur and world-class services.

Accommodations

Château Élan offers a range of accommodations, from guest rooms and private villas to spa suites, all set within a sprawling estate reminiscent of a French country manor. The resort’s recently renovated rooms feature modern finishes, ensuring a luxurious stay. Each suite provides top-notch comforts, making it an ideal retreat.

Photo Credit: Chateau Elan

Things To Do At Château Élan

Château Élan offers plenty of activities, including daily wine tastings and tours of its historic grounds. As Georgia’s largest wine producer, with a portfolio of 30 wines, the award-winning winery is also a culinary destination with eight different eateries offering global flavors. Options include an upscale chophouse, speakeasy, casual restaurant, Irish pub, artisan café, and poolside dining.

The resort is perfect for weekend getaways or celebrations, featuring indoor and outdoor spaces and a newly renovated spa that offers restorative treatments. The professionally staffed golf and tennis clubs add to the resort’s appeal. Château Élan hosts seasonal activities and events, such as sunrise yoga, fireside s’mores, winery tours, premium tastings, hikes, and afternoon tea, ensuring there’s always something to enjoy.

Photo Credit: Chateau Elan

Visitor Information

Events at Château Élan vary in price, allowing visitors to tailor their experiences based on their budget. Daily events typically range from $0 to $100, making it easy to enjoy multiple days of activities. While Château Élan offers year-round events, the holiday season is the best time to visit, with the fall, spring, and December being the most picturesque. Whether for a weekend getaway or a midweek day trip, Château Élan is Atlanta’s hidden gem waiting to be explored.

