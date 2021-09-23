Inside Los Angeles’s Cha Cha Chicken Family-Owned Caribbean Restaurant

There are a few restaurants in Los Angeles that feel like you are dining overseas in a totally different but comforting cultural community. Cha Cha Chicken in Santa Monica brings those vibrant vibes out that transport you to the Caribbean islands while you chow down on authentically tasty cuisine.

From hearty plantains to coconut-fried chicken, the family-owned restaurant that has been established since the ’90s has become a Caribbean emblem for the greater Los Angeles community and the restaurant always has somewhat of a line full of excited diners.

Cha Cha Chicken is most famously known for its Jerk sauce, which is a popular sauce and marinade found most commonly in Jamaica as well as other Caribbean islands. The rich and thick seasoned topping compliments all of their breast and drumstick plates that are served with a side of plantains and coleslaw.

The best way to wash down their yummy meals is through their selection of homemade Aguas Frescas that include cantaloupe and mango-guava flavors.

You can bring in your own alcohol to enjoy with their fruity drinks or comfort food meals. They have a location in Northridge and Santa Monica. The Santa Monica location is the most popular and has the most scenic views, right alongside the beach at 1906 Ocean Ave.

Each establishment features a colorful fence on the outside with hung string lights that have such an inviting atmosphere that makes you want to eat your food slowly while you soak in the homey environment.

Their oven-roasted chicken entrées start at $9.95 depending on the portion of chicken you devour, whether that be at 1/4 of a whole chicken or the whole chicken that costs $27.95. Their famous coconut-fried chicken dish is around the same price with an additional $1-$2 compared to the regularly seasoned jerk chicken dish.

Cha Cha Chicken also has an extensive vegetarian menu that caters to the many people in Los Angeles who do not eat meat. There is also an opportunity for catering that is take-out only.

