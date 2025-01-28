Celebrity Cruises is creating its newest billion-dollar ship with a twist: The luxury cruise line is inviting the public to help design it. It has launched a program called “Xcel Dream Makers, ” which allows travelers from around the world to have a say in shaping the future of cruising.

Celebrity Xcel, the upcoming addition to the cruise line’s award-winning Edge Series, will redefine the concept of luxury cruising. Celebrity Cruises is opening up the design process to cruise enthusiasts and novices through the Xcel Dream Makers program. The company is giving these lucky few the power to influence key aspects of the ship’s offerings.

Michael Scheiner, Chief Marketing and Product Officer of Celebrity Cruises, explained the rationale behind this move. “We want to ensure our guests love our products and experiences, so involving them in the process of perfecting Celebrity Xcel was a great way to achieve this.” The initiative generates enthusiasm among cruisers while guaranteeing the ship will meet the needs of its future guests.

Designing Celebrity Cruises’ Billion-Dollar Ship

The scope of public input is impressively broad. Dream Makers can weigh in on various elements that make up the cruise experience. From interior design elements to service offerings, participants will play a crucial role in shaping the ship’s aesthetic and atmosphere.

Culinary experts and lovers will be delighted to know they can influence the ship’s dining experiences. This includes selecting favorite dishes and beverages. Additionally, they will choose table settings and even shape entire dining concepts. For those with a flair for entertainment, the program offers the chance to provide input on headline shows, curate props and costumes, select playlists, and even participate in choosing key entertainment positions onboard.

The Xcel Dream Makers program is open to anyone with a passion for cruising or an interest in design. Participants will engage through online polls and exclusive in-person events. They will test and vote on new experiences that ultimately define the Celebrity Xcel experience. Furthermore, this global community of innovators will have the final say on seven yet-to-be-revealed onboard experiences.

Setting Sail For the Future

Celebrity Xcel will make its grand debut sailing from Fort Lauderdale on seven-night itineraries exploring the beauty of the Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. Following its inaugural Caribbean season, the ship will embark on European adventures in the summer of 2026, offering seven- to eleven-night Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and Athens.