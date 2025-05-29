Celebrity Cruises is teasing a range of new developments designed to enhance the passenger experience. The cruise line’s President, Laura Hodges Bethge, spoke about forthcoming brand developments during the last day of Celebrity Cruises’ annual President’s Cruise sailing. According to Travel Pulse, one of the things Hodges Bethge discussed was Celebrity River Cruises, which will sail in 2027 via the cruise line’s first two river vessels. Hodges Bethge noted that the river cruise itineraries would debut on the Rhine and Danube, two major European waterways.

By 2029, the brand reportedly plans to have a total of 10 river vessels in its fleet. Hodges Bethge noted Celebrity Cruises’ intention to make the river experiences all-inclusive.

“I can tell you from being involved in the design from the beginning that it’s absolutely going to be transformative, and if you’ve taken a river cruise before, I can promise you that you’re never going to want to river any other way,” Hodges Bethge said.

“We’re still fine-tuning the details,” she continued. “The intention is that it is all included — so, included drinks, Wi-Fi, and then one shore excursion per port that you would get to select from. And then, there’d be opportunities if you wanted to upgrade and things of that nature, you can always do that.”

What Else Should I Know About Celebrity Cruises’ New Offerings?

The 2025 President’s Cruise departed on May 17 from Southampton, England, for an eight-night journey. The annual experience enables loyalists of the cruise line to engage more closely with its leadership. During the cruise, guests also learn about new brand developments, experiences, and offerings.

Besides Celebrity River Cruises, Hodges Bethge discussed other forthcoming concepts during this year’s event. The cruise line president reportedly said details about one of the brand’s new onboard spaces will be a secret until guests sail on Celebrity Xcel, its “billion-dollar ship” debuting in November 2025. Regarding four of its other forthcoming onboard spaces, more information is expected to be shared in July.