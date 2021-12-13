Lights, Camera, Action: 7 Caribbean Islands Where Movies Were Made

Over the years, filmmakers have shot scenes or entire movies on Caribbean islands, and talk about an aesthetically pleasing backdrop!

There’s something about sun, sand and sea that sparks creativity, and as a region of the world, the Caribbean has seen it all. High sea adventures, steamy romances, action flicks, and comedies. Also, in the streaming age, some movies and shows on Netflix and similar platforms take place in the Caribbean.

As pointed out by Caribbean Journal, “a handful of films produced in the Caribbean have found a wider audience by sharing the stories of island people, culture, and music with the world.”

Jamaica is among the most beloved islands, and its popularity has only been further cemented by famous films. Dominica, which isn’t as well known, became more visible thanks to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Imagine filming for hours at a time, hearing the director yell “cut!” and having the chance to luxuriate in a Caribbean paradise? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal.

Here are some Caribbean islands where movies were made.