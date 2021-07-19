There’s no shortage of things to do in the Caribbean. But these ten things are absolute must-do’s. You cannot honestly say you’ve been to the Caribbean without stopping to visit these places. You might, then, just say that they belong on your bucket list.

Here are the top 10 bucket list destinations in the Caribbean.

Rodney Bay

Located on the northwest tip of Saint Lucia, Rodney Bay is definitely a must-see bucket list destination in the Caribbean. With its pristine white beaches and horseshoe shape, Rodney Bay also has a man-made lagoon for your enjoyment.

Waitukubuli National Trail

If you’re a nature lover visiting Dominica, this spot in the Caribbean is for you. According to its official website, the Waitukubuli National Trail “opens up and showcases the best of Dominica – culture/heritage, local lifestyles, and our island’s rugged terrain and wild nature – rivers, waterfalls, mountains, exotic gorges, and rain-forests.”

Stingray City

Looking to get your explorer side going in a safe environment? Visit Stingray City in Grand Cayman. It’s affordable (only $120 per adult and $95 per child for a nearly 6-hour tour), safe, and fun! You can see everything from stingrays to turtle farms and everything in between.

Arikok National Park

The national park of Aruba, Arikok National Park, is another must-see destination. Make sure you check out the Caquetío Indian rock paintings in the Fontein Cave while you’re there — it’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

Gros Piton

Even though it looks like two mountain peaks from a distance, Gros Piton in Saint Lucia is actually a “volcanic plug” (meaning they were formed by volcanic rock and sediment). You may not be allowed to run and climb on it, but it’s surely a sight to behold.

Seven Mile Beach

This is one of the best-known spots in the Caribbean, and for good reason: it was named “The Caribbean’s Best Beach” from Caribbean Travel and Life Magazine. It’s also considered the “Jewel of the Cayman Islands,” thanks to its miles of pristine white beaches.

Providenciales

Known simply as Provo, Providenciales is located just off Turks and Caicos. Featuring water sports, two reefs, and the Chalk Sound National Park, Provo is a bit on the expensive side but still a must-see if you’re visiting the Caribbean.

Blue Mountains of Jamaica

The Blue Mountains of Jamaica is another must-see destination. It’s best known for its coffee — sometimes called the best coffee in the world — but its natural beauty and resources outside of its coffee farms cannot be denied.

Baths on Virgin Gorda

The Baths on Virgin Gorda — located in the British Virgin Islands — may not be as well known as other destinations in the Virgin Islands, but it’s still a must-see. Many British vacationers still plan their vacations just to Virgin Gorda because there’s literally so much to do! But the Baths, in particular, are a collection of granite boulders comparable to the Capri Islands that are simply resplendent in their beauty.

El Morro

Finally, the El Morro National Monument located in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a bit of a tribute to colonialism (the Spanish built it over the course of 250 years), but it’s still a must-see spot in the Caribbean.