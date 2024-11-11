When people bring up their bucket list of places to travel, common answers like Miami or Paris or even Mardi Gras in New Orleans come up. But Antarctica isn’t the first destination that is usually heard. Is it a matter of disinterest or is it a matter of travelers wondering, “Can you actually go to Antarctica?”

The short answer is yes, you can actually go to Antarctica. You don’t even need a visa to do so. Once you get there, though, what does Antarctica have to offer? Here, we’ll take a quick look at what you might be able to expect from traveling to the world’s southernmost continent.

What’s In Antarctica?

Antarctica is the fifth-largest continent, but it does not have a native human population. There are also no countries in Antarctica. However, seven countries (Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom) claimed Antarctic territory prior to the Antarctic Treaty of 1959. The treaty does not legally recognize any claims though.

The Antarctic also includes island territories within the Antarctic Convergence. The islands of the Antarctic region are:

South Orkney Islands and South Shetland Islands, claimed by the United Kingdom

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, administered by the United Kingdom and claimed by Argentina

Peter I Island and Bouvet Island, claimed by Norway

Heard and McDonald islands, claimed by Australia

Scott Island and the Balleny Islands, claimed by New Zealand

How Do You Visit Antarctica?

Tourism operators must hold a valid permit in order for travelers to visit the continent preserved “for peaceful and scientific use.” If the operator is authorized, that means your permit is secure. The treaty, with 57 signatory parties, ensures that all human activity is carefully managed and planned, including environmentally sensitive tourism. Between 2023-24, more than 80,000 travelers visited Antarctica. While you can fly to Buenos Aires or Ushuaia, Argentina, more than 90% opt for a small ship instead with a cruise price tag of $5,000 to $8,000 per person. The ship trip takes two days to arrive from Ushuaia.

What Is There To Do In Antarctica?

For travelers who are interested in climate change education and environmentalism, Antarctica is swimming in information. According to National Geographic, Antarctica has a “larger role than most continents in maintaining Earth’s heat balance.” As ice sheets and glaciers decrease in this area, the reflectivity of Earth’s surface does the same. Global warming and unequal heat are a common topic of discussion while exploring Antarctica. Travelers can enjoy Tierra del Fuego National Park and the Beagle Channel. You may even get to see penguins, leopard and elephant seals, and whales while you’re there.

If you’re looking for a short vacation, Antarctica is not it. In total, cruises average 10 to 24 days. Expect to explore the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia Island and the Falkland Islands.

Other things to do while you’re there include hiking, camping, polar plunging, cross-country skiing, snorkeling, scuba diving and Zodiac cruises. (The latter involves a small, inflatable boat made of rubber with rigid floorboards and a flat bottom. It is made to land on ice or cobble beaches.)

When Is the Best Time To Travel To Antarctica?

Antarctica’s “summer” months are different from the United States, and tourists can only visit during Antarctica’s “summer” between November and March. While December and January are the most active times, making it quite the story to tell relatives around Christmas, vacationers can check out active wildlife during the other “summer” months too.

Is it worth the trip? Although it’s very expensive and a lengthy commute, for nature lovers, this may be a trip to remember.