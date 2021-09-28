Photo Credit: Travel Noire
Check Off These Bucket List Items When Visiting Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston aka Chucktown is one of the most visited cities in South Carolina. While it may sound a bit cliché, there is literally something to do for every travel interest or bucket list.
Whether you’re a beach lover, enjoy history and culture, or you prefer to eat your way through a destination— Charleston has it all, and more!
If it has been on your travel bucket list for some time, use this post as your nudge to go ahead and book the trip. And when you do, be sure to refer to this list to check off some of these must-do activities while there.
1. Book a stay at the all-new Sweetgrass Inn
While it’s technically in Isle of Palm, Sweetgrass Inn is a new hotel on the Wild Dunes Resort property. The ocean view accommodation features a large pool area, several restaurants including the upscale Coastal Provisions— the crab hushpuppies are a must— and a spa.
You will only be a short 20-minute drive from downtown Charleston, but this gives you beach views during a city trip.
2. Try out the signature Charleston chewy
You can’t visit the city without trying a Charleston chewy, or five.
Black-owned Daddy’s Girls Bakery is just one of several bakeries that sell the brown sugar, brownie-type bars. They have several variations, including a cheesecake and M&M flavor.
“They are a staple in Charleston, and when I was growing up, it was more so a holiday thing,” said co-owner Nathan Brown said in an interview, who uses his aunt’s family recipe. “A lot of people make chewies in the area, but nobody makes them like us, and that’s our most popular item.”
3. Drive over the Ravenel Bridge
Now, some folks are too afraid to drive over it, but it’s honestly not that bad.
The Arthur Ravenel Bridge is a large, cable bridge that runs over the infamous Cooper River. It stands out for its unique design— especially at night. You can see it miles away.
4. Take photos in front of the rainbow row houses
In nearly any search for Charleston, the iconic, brightly colored row houses will appear. While you can find this style home all over the area, the more famous row is located north of Tradd St. and south of Elliot St. on East Bay Street.
5. Crab, crab, and more crab
Whether you like to catch them yourself, or you like them perfectly prepared and plated, Charleston is the spot to indulge in crab.
From the sought-after blue crabs that can be found nearly all year round in the waters, to soft shell— this is the place for the ultimate seafood boil.
Causal Crabbing with Tia is an Airbnb experience that will teach you all about the sea creatures and how to properly catch them.
Or, you can stop into a restaurant like Charleston Crab House to get them already cooked.
6. Bonus- Historical City Market
The Historical City Market is a longstanding venue that is home to several Gullah Geechee-owned businesses. This is also one of the best places to check out the uber-talented sweetgrass basket artists, and to purchase a basket for your personal collection. Trust us, they are worth it!