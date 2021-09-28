Check Off These Bucket List Items When Visiting Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston aka Chucktown is one of the most visited cities in South Carolina. While it may sound a bit cliché, there is literally something to do for every travel interest or bucket list.

Whether you’re a beach lover, enjoy history and culture, or you prefer to eat your way through a destination— Charleston has it all, and more!

If it has been on your travel bucket list for some time, use this post as your nudge to go ahead and book the trip. And when you do, be sure to refer to this list to check off some of these must-do activities while there.