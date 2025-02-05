Travelers and expats making their way through Abu Dhabi have a new upscale dining option that brings the moody modernity of New York to the UAE. Brooklyn Chop House recently celebrated the public debut of its third location, located in the opulent W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. The milestone opening marks the Asian fusion restaurant’s first permanent location outside New York City, known for its “chopsticks and chopped steaks,” according to owner Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins.

Brooklyn Chop House (BCH) made an international splash during the grand opening over the holidays. The multi-day lineup of festivities featured a one-of-everything kind of menu, always-on service, and a revolving door of celebrity sightings. Special guest Mary J. Blige made a surprise appearance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul also returned for the official grand opening, alongside A-listers Taraji P. Henson and Meek Mill.

Travel Noire spoke with Cummins to uncover his journey from hip-hop to upscale eateries and what’s next for his global hospitality brand.

Brooklyn Chop House

From Entertainment To Food, Franchising, And Fine Dining

The visionary behind BCH, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, first found success in the music business, initially venturing out on road tours to understand artist management and the industry’s inner workings. The Brooklyn native’s first talent discovery was Foxy Brown, followed by Shyne, before landing at MCA Records as executive vice president.

After successfully co-executive producing Mary J. Blige’s No More Drama album and later parting from the record label, Cummins pivoted into restaurant franchising. His first franchising deal was 16 stores with Papa John’s Pizza, followed by Popeyes and four IHOP locations in Brooklyn.

After a decade of partnering with other brands, Cummins and his partner, David Thomas, eventually developed a concept of their own. In 2018, Brooklyn Chop House Downtown NYC opened in the Financial District. Following its hit status and notable guest list, a second location found its home in Times Square in 2022.

A sign of the brand’s expansion, BCH Times Square doubled down on its initial experience. The second establishment is housed on five floors in a 20,000-square-foot building featuring a rooftop deck, speakeasy, and main and mezzanine levels.

Behind the scenes, while solidifying the company’s New York imprint, Cummins, Thomas, and their team were cooking up a play to take Brooklyn Chop House abroad.

Pop-Up Concept Turned Permanent Stay In Abu Dhabi

The concept for a permanent presence came on the heels of a successful pop-up during the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hosted at the world’s only hotel built over a Formula One racetrack, Brooklyn Chop House’s ability to attract A-list celebrities in its own right was enough proof of concept for both the BCH team and licensing partner Aldar Properties.

“We had a big turnout — Wyclef was in town, Shaquille O’Neal, French Montana,” Cummins recalls of the 2022 event. “A lot of people that frequented Brooklyn Chop House in New York City were familiar when they were there for the Formula One activities, hosting or performing. D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson — a lot of people that were in town came by.”

Excited by the service, culture, food, music, and vibe they delivered, the W inked a deal with Cummins’ team to bring Brooklyn Chop House to Abu Dhabi for good.

Two years later, Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi’s unique blend of New York City energy with the refinement of Abu Dhabi has made the new location an early hit. With the city’s entertainment complex, including Ferrari World, Sea World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Cummins is optimistic about the restaurant’s potential in the UAE and globally.

“The W Hotel is busy because it’s also surrounded by entertainment complexes [and] tourist attractions for family members [and] kids,” Cummins shares. “[In] the summertime, it’s very busy at the hotel. There’s a lot of construction, restaurants, and other entertainment venues coming.”

In the sports world, Abu Dhabi draws visitors for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, the Abu Dhabi Open, and UFC Abu Dhabi. The soon-to-come Harry Potter-themed land at Warner Bros. World will also keep visitors returning to Yas Island, where they’ll find the comforting dishes BCH is known for.

What’s On The Menu At Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi?

Simone Cherí

Much like the guests that dine there, Brooklyn Chop House boasts a star lineup of premium steak selections, fresh seafood, and dim sum.

To start, the most popular small plate is the Pac-Man dumplings, a colorful assortment of seafood dumplings shaped like ghosts in pursuit of the main character. Each dumpling — consisting separately of crab, shrimp, scallop, and lobster — is a unique adventure that’s easy to enjoy individually or shared.

Additional small plates to savor include Peking duck tacos, short rib bao buns, and crispy chicken or lobster wontons.

Cummins shares that the chicken satay with its “secret peanut sauce” is a staple, and the lobster satay and shrimp satay are also fan favorites. Other popular items include the restaurant’s acclaimed noodles and fried rice selections. The jumbo lump crab fried rice and braised short rib lo mein are two standout creative dishes — not to mention the lamb gyro and bacon cheeseburger dumplings.

Guests with hearty appetites will most enjoy the sizable steaks on Brooklyn Chop House’s menu. The restaurant’s high-quality cuts include a prime dry-aged bone-in Tomahawk and a juicy 24-ounce aged ribeye. There’s also the massive 48-ounce dry-aged porterhouse, priced at $189 (nearly AED 700).

For lighter fare, opt for the whole red snapper, broiled or steamed, or splurge on four pounds of salt and pepper lobster.

From the bar, Cummins says the signature drink, the lychee frosé, keeps people coming back for more. Although the UAE generally prohibits alcohol in public, the hotel serves alcohol to guests of legal drinking age (21 and up).

What’s Next For The Brooklyn Chop House Brand?

The introduction of Brooklyn Chop House in Abu Dhabi’s grandeur is only the continuation of a fast-growing, culturally relevant empire. Cummins and Thomas also debuted a new location of their other restaurant brand, Pappas Taverna, alongside BCH Abu Dhabi. The Mediterranean concept plays well within the brand’s restaurant group portfolio.

Beyond restaurants, Cummins has real estate development plans in hospitality on his mind. Inspired by the work of his team, he aims to continue expanding the BCH brand while showing others the possibilities of global expansion.