On May 29, the State Department shared its updated travel advisory for Brazil to include a risk indicator for kidnapping.

The governmental department classifies Brazil as a “Level 2” zone where American travelers should “exercise increased caution.” In addition to the kidnapping risk indicator now listed in the advisory, the report also warns travelers about crime in Brazil.

“Violent crime, including murder, armed robbery, and carjacking, can occur in urban areas, day and night. There was a kidnapping for ransom of U.S. travelers,” says the travel advisory in part.

“The violent crime rate is high in most Brazilian urban centers,” adds the country’s State Department designated information page. “Public transportation, hotel sectors, and tourist areas report high crime rates, but these incidents can happen anywhere and at any time. Be aware of your surroundings.”

What Else Should Travelers Know About Traveling To Brazil?

The U.S. Department of State advises against traveling to certain areas in Brazil. Among them are the country’s administrative regions (also known as “satellite cities”) after dark, as well as anywhere within 150 kilometers of the country’s borders. Exceptions to the latter are Foz do Iguacu National Park and Pantanal National Park. Travelers should avoid satellite cities and border areas due to high crime rates, which can potentially put their safety and well-being at risk.

The State Department also advises travelers not to visit Brazil’s favelas, even on guided tours. The travel advisory says, “Neither tour companies nor police can guarantee your safety when entering these communities. Even in areas that police or local governments deem safe, the situation can change quickly… Exercise caution near these communities as gang fighting and police clashes sometimes move beyond the confines of these areas.”

During a trip to Brazil, visitors should practice standard traveler safety precautions. Remain vigilant, including at club and bar settings where drugging could occur. Don’t be flashy with money or jewelry, and don’t resist if you are subjected to a robbery attempt. Use your phone sparingly in public and ensure it’s secured on your person. Be extremely cautious of who you meet on dating apps and who you invite to your accommodations. Also, be sure to share your itinerary with a trusted contact and update them regularly.

The Overseas Security Advisory Council’s security report on Brazil is another informative resource that travelers should consult to educate themselves about the country’s crime situation.