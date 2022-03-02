Bob Marley, Jacob Miller 1980 Interview Resurfaces: 'Russia And America Are The Same'

As world leaders denounce Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, including the United States, an interview with Bob Marley and Jacob Miller from 1980 has resurfaced where the two call both America and Russia the same.

This was one of the last interviews with Miller before his untimely death – two days after the interview on March 23. Marley died a year later on May 11.

Marley and Miller were answering questions from journalist Elton Jones in St. Marteen during what we know to be the two close friends’ last interview together.

The two were answering questions about race as well as international politics during the last few years of the Cold War. Discussions were happening at the time of a “big fight” in the Caribbean where both the U.S. and Russia were going to fight for control of some Caribbean islands, as reported in Dance Hall Magazine.

Jimmy Carter was the president of the United States and Mikhail Gorbachev was the Russian leader at the time.

When Marley was asked for his thoughts, he responded:

“Well, my estimation of these two thieves, is that Russia and America is [sic] two a di biggest f*****g friends. And all dem do is working a psychological warfare upon di poor people that the people think there going be a war while these f*****s come in and control.”

Marley added, “If is not America’s control, it’s gone be Russia. Two a dem a di same ting. It’s jus two f*****g white men who have dem ways a controlling Black people,” he said referring to then US President Jimmy Carter and Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

For Miller, he stated in the interview that people in St. Maarten should stand up for their rights.

“You as a black man stand up fi yuh rights,” he stated.

Social Media Reponds To The Interview

