Cali Rapper Blxst Shares His Favorite Los Angeles Hangouts In Apple Maps

There’s no place like home, even when you’re a rapper on the rise like Los Angeles-born Blxst (pronounced blast). The budding hip-hop star is poised to blow up after Evgle and Red Bull Records teamed up to release his debut EP No Love Lost last September. It featured the singles “Overrated”, “No Love Lost”, and “Be Alone” and peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. This year, he was named as part of the annual XXL Freshman Class list. There’s no doubt that the South Los Angeles artist is going places. But Blxst hasn’t forgotten where he came from. He partnered with tech giant Apple to launch a new Guide to LA in Apple Maps, featuring his personal favorite haunts around the city.

Accompanying the guide are stunning black and white photos from renowned hip hop photographer Travis Shinn and an interactive visual and audio guide. From Black-owned family restaurants to vegan hot spots and a tattoo parlor, here’s Blxst’s Los Angeles.