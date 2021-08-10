Photo Credit: Travis Shinn
Cali Rapper Blxst Shares His Favorite Los Angeles Hangouts In Apple Maps
There’s no place like home, even when you’re a rapper on the rise like Los Angeles-born Blxst (pronounced blast). The budding hip-hop star is poised to blow up after Evgle and Red Bull Records teamed up to release his debut EP No Love Lost last September. It featured the singles “Overrated”, “No Love Lost”, and “Be Alone” and peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. This year, he was named as part of the annual XXL Freshman Class list. There’s no doubt that the South Los Angeles artist is going places. But Blxst hasn’t forgotten where he came from. He partnered with tech giant Apple to launch a new Guide to LA in Apple Maps, featuring his personal favorite haunts around the city.
Accompanying the guide are stunning black and white photos from renowned hip hop photographer Travis Shinn and an interactive visual and audio guide. From Black-owned family restaurants to vegan hot spots and a tattoo parlor, here’s Blxst’s Los Angeles.
1. Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area is partially responsible for getting Blxst in tip-top shape to hit the road. He admits to visiting the park a lot to get a workout in.
“This is a dope park in LA where, you know, it don’t cost to come here to work out. So, if you wanna get your reps in or your little run in, you can do that at no cost.”
2. Simply Wholesome
We typically hear about beef patties, but Simply Wholesome stays on brand with a healthier alternative that Blxst swears by. He’s also a fan of their natural vitamins.
“My favorite thing about this place, though, is the patties; the cabbage patties and the spinach patties, so make sure you get that. Tell ’em Blxst sent you. Absolutely. Yeah, and it’s in the middle of the hood, so it don’t get no better than that. Surrounded by black people, eating good. Can’t lose.”
3. Slauson Super Mall
This one-stop shop is a particular fave of the rapper’s because you really can get just about anything. Just be alert.
“You can get your jewelry here, you can get a tattoo here, you can get your clothes here, your shoes. But always keep your head on a swivel when you are here. I remember my mom used to give us like $200, we used to go school shopping here.”
4. Earle's
This Black-owned restaurant is where Blxst heads when he wants a familiar comfort snack. It’s also a good spot to up your IG game.
“They have regular food options here, but they also have vegan food options. My favorite thing to get here is the vegan chili cheese fries. It’s my version of vegan junk food. Um, yeah, it’s a beautiful place. They also got a Nipsey mural on the side of it. So come check it out, take some pictures here.”
5. Westfield Culver City
If you’re coming to Westfield Culver City Mall (Fox Hills) be forewarned that you might run into someone you know, so dress to impress.
“We used to come here all the time, even not just to shop, just to talk to girls and have fun, but you know um, come here on Fridays to get fly for that weekend, you know, absolutely, Fox Hills.”
6. Coolkicksla
CoolKicks on Melrose is where Blxst heads when he wants to, in his words, “get my drip right.” Other celebs often pop in, so the LA native makes sure to show up and represent.
“I’m just blessed to be here. It’s a monumental spot in LA to get fly, so, gotta be a part of it, absolutely.”
7. Crossroads Kitchen
When he wants a bit more of a low-key vibe, this is Blxst’s go to chill spot.
“I love it here because I feel upscale and high class when I walk in, you know? Most vegan spots aren’t fully established restaurants, so I always make sure I come here when I’m feeling spicy and I wanna go out for a good night.”
8. Enigma Tattoo Llc
If you’re yearning for a tat while in LA, Blxst can personally vouch for Enigma Tattoo Llc, where he has gotten some cool body artwork done.
“This spot means something to me because I just like how they came ground up. I feel like that represents my brand as well; my Eagle brand. I love the quality work here. One of my boys worked on one of my first tattoos and my boy helped me finish one of my sleeves, so, I just like the energy here.”