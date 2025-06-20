When I landed in Dubrovnik, I didn’t expect to be transformed. But I also didn’t expect to be one of the only Black people I saw. Over the course of my trip to Croatia, I counted just four other Black travelers. As I strolled along the ancient city walls, I kept scanning crowds with a quiet curiosity: Where are the other Black women?

That’s not a complaint — it’s a call. Because Croatia? It’s a gem. And more of us deserve to experience it.

Where To Stay In Dubrovnik, Croatia

Let me start with where I stayed: Hotel Excelsior, a luxury property that’s part of the Adriatic Luxury Hotels portfolio. If you’re planning to do Croatia right, this is where you begin. The property is stunning — think high-end elegance with an old-world twist. It’s within walking distance of Old Town, making it easy to explore museums, shop for souvenirs (yes, Prada sunglasses and lemon sorbet count), and grab lunch with a view.

Speaking of food — the cuisine here is next level. I had some of the best seafood of my life and a chocolate mousse that honestly made me question my current home base.

Adriatic Luxury Hotels

And then there’s the spa. On my first day, I had one of the best massages of my life — complete with warm, aromatic oils that melted away every ounce of travel tension. Afterwards, I slipped into the outdoor pool. Yes, that viral pool you’ve probably seen online? It’s even better in person.

Adriatic Luxury Hotels

Things To Do In Dubrovnik, Croatia

Beyond the hotel, I got a real sense of what makes Dubrovnik so special. I spent a morning walking the full length of the Dubrovnik City Walls, which wrap around Old Town in a near-complete loop. The views were spectacular: terracotta rooftops, golden limestone streets, and the Adriatic stretching endlessly into the horizon. Built during the Middle Ages and still remarkably intact, the walls are a powerful reminder of how much care Croatia puts into preserving its past. Along the way, I even passed a few familiar Game of Thrones filming locations. King’s Landing fans, you’ll recognize them immediately.

Later on during my trip, I made my way to Hotel Bellevue, where I enjoyed one of the most memorable meals of the week at Vapor. The restaurant, recognized by the Michelin Guide, serves elevated Mediterranean cuisine with sweeping sea views to match. Every hotel I visited carried the same quiet luxury: warm, intentional design, deeply rooted in Croatian culture, and an atmosphere that encourages you to slow down and breathe.

I also ventured outside the city. One afternoon, I sailed to Ston on the Pelješac Peninsula, where I tasted oysters fresh from the sea, shucked on a fisherman’s boat with a chilled glass of white wine. I walked through the Trsteno Arboretum, a lush 15th-century garden that served as the Red Keep in Game of Thrones. Another day, I explored the Konavle Valley, stopping at a local vineyard for wine tasting and learning about the region’s centuries-old silk production traditions. I ended the day with dinner beside a river at an eco-conscious, farm-to-table restaurant. It was another reminder that here, sustainability and hospitality go hand in hand.

Adriatic Luxury Hotels

Why Croatia Should Be On Your List

At every stop, I was met with warmth. As a Black woman traveling solo, that matters. I felt safe. I felt welcomed. I felt like I belonged, even in spaces where I didn’t see anyone else who looked like me.

Of course, representation matters. I do want to see more Black women in these spaces, not just for the optics but because we deserve access to this kind of peace, this kind of beauty, this kind of ease. We deserve soft landings in unexpected places.

So this is my invitation: Black women, don’t count yourselves out of places that weren’t made with us in mind. Croatia is calling, and it’s time we start answering.