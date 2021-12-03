Inside The Only Black Woman-Owned Beauty Academy In South Jersey

With more than 17 years in the hair industry, Atiya Johnson is taking over beauty school as she’s now the owner of Janas Cosmetology Academy – the first Black woman-owned beauty academy in South Jersey. The more than 6,000 square foot facility is space for both students and clients.

Johnson comes from a family that specializes in hair care. 10 years after her mother founded Janas Hair Studio in 1994, she assumed the responsibility for the salon in 2004.

But it was a trend she began to notice within the beauty and haircare world that inspired her interest to own a beauty academy. Johnson noticed that employees hired at her hair studio could not properly style and maintain ethnic hair, she told Black News.

It was no surprise for Johnson, who says the beauty schools in her region are owned by white males who lack a diverse teaching staff.

She came up with the idea to open the academy in 2017 to change the narrative, especially for new stylists. Four years after her dream and a few hurdles along the way, Johnson opened Janas Academy on Oct. 30, 2021.

The full-service beauty school is located at 1397 Blackwood Clementon Road in Clementon, New Jersey.

Professional services to the public include natural hair care, relaxers, braiding, color, cuts, weaving, lock maintenance, and wigs.

One thing that’s unique to Jana’s Cosmetology Academy and Jana’s Hair Studio is she offers a line of hair care products geared to ethnic hair to maintain healthy hair. The product line features two kinds of shampoos, a deep penetrating conditioner, a moisturizing conditioner, a leave-in conditioner, and a detangling spray.

“I am so glad that we are finally here,” she said. “My passion for helping individuals in the areas of technical training is a dream come true.”

For more information on the school or to book an appointment, click here.