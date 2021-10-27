The Black Traveler's Guide To Navigating Istanbul, Turkey

Suleymaniye Mosque – Despite the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia being the most popular mosques and tourist attractions in Istanbul, the Suleymaniye Mosque was the one that really blew me away. Having visited all three, I must say that I was very impressed by the architecture, courtyard, and overall beauty of the latter. It was also much less crowded, which enabled me to enjoy its magnificence more peacefully. The sprawling views of Istanbul you get from the grounds are just the icing on the cake!

Visit a Turkish Hammam – Getting pampered in a Turkish bath is not your typical spa experience. It involves you stripping down and sweating out your body’s impurities in a steam room before being exfoliated, washed, and massaged into relaxation. If getting naked and being scrubbed down by a total stranger isn’t your thing, you might want to skip this, but many spa lovers rave about the ancient therapeutic tradition.

Cruise the Bosphorus – There are a variety of boat rides and cruises available to take you for a scenic tour along the Bosphorus, the strait dividing European Istanbul and Asian Istanbul. From luxury yacht tours to sunset dinner cruises that include Turkish entertainment like folk dancers, belly dancers, or whirling dervishes, there is a cruise to suit all preferences. The boat ride allows you to take in views of both sides of Istanbul and many of its most prominent landmarks, including its mosques, museums, Ottoman palaces, and the Bosphorus Bridge.

Topkapi Palace – This is one Istanbul attraction that is most certainly not overhyped. The more than 300-room palace is much more than just a palace. Aside from its brilliant architecture and beautiful gardens, it’s also a museum, housing an incredible collection of artifacts that once belonged to the kings and royal families that resided there. From jewels and weaponry to complete dinner sets and even items of Prophet Muhammad himself, the place is a history buff’s dream come true.

Grand Bazaar – Prepare to have all your senses ignited as you stroll through the seemingly unending corridors of the Grand Bazaar. One of the largest and oldest covered markets in the world, the bazaar spans a whopping 30,700 square meters. Shops offer a huge assortment of items, including silks, jewelry, antiques, foods, pottery, clothing, and more. I came home with a beautiful Turkish mosaic lamp, some amazing-smelling body oil, and several clothing items. Be sure to wear your bargaining hat and prepare to haggle for the best price. Also, be aware that you will most likely get lost in the bazaar’s maze-like halls. It’s part of the adventure!