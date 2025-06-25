Outdoor Afro, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting Black communities with nature, is addressing a critical disparity through its “Making Waves” program. Launched in 2019, this initiative provides swim scholarships to Black children and their caregivers. It covers the full cost of beginner swimming lessons nationwide. According to Word in Black, the program responds to alarming statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The findings show that Black youth ages 10 to 14 drown in swimming pools at a rate more than eight times that of their white peers. This disparity is attributed mainly to decades of historical segregation from public pools and beaches. Through strategic partnerships with swim schools across the country, Outdoor Afro has already funded more than 1,500 new swimmers in 2024 alone, with an ambitious goal of providing 2,000 more scholarships by 2025.

How The Program Works

Making Waves provides up to $200 per swim participant for introductory beginner swim lessons or up to $400 per family. Applicants can choose their preferred swim provider or select from Outdoor Afro’s nationwide network of trusted partners. The application process is straightforward and is exclusively through the Outdoor Afro app. This streamlined process makes swimming lessons accessible to families who might otherwise face financial barriers.

Foss Swim School represents one of several key partnerships that are helping Outdoor Afro expand its impact. With support from the Winnebago Industries Foundation, Foss has provided swimming lessons to 294 students across all 29 locations. Other partners include Black People Will Swim in New York, Evolutionary Aquatics in North Carolina, and several other providers nationwide. Notably, the program welcomes adults, too, recognizing that many parents never had the opportunity to learn this critical skill.

How To Apply For A Swimming Scholarship

Families interested in the Making Waves program can apply for swim scholarships exclusively through the Outdoor Afro app. The organization’s 2025 goal is to ensure another 2,000 Black children and caregivers learn this life-saving skill while unlocking the joy of water. For those wanting to support the initiative, a donation of at least $200 provides a complete “swimmership” covering a series of four to six swim lessons.