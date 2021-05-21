Black Seafarers And Pirates That Conquered The Seas While Making History

When it comes to famous pirates, we’ve all heard of Black Beard and Captain Morgan, but have you heard of Black Caesar? He was an 18th century African pirate, best known for enjoying a successful pirating career before serving alongside the legendary Captain Black Beard.

Although there is little surviving evidence of his life, according to the legend, Black Caesar was said to have amassed a vast amount of wealth which he kept hidden on various islands.

It’s unknown exactly when he was born, but the most popular account of his life states that he was born on the continent of Africa and was said to be a fierce war chieftain, renowned for his strength and intelligence.

Caesar was eventually kidnapped, enslaved, and held captive onboard a ship. As the ship approached the coast of Florida in North America, a hurricane threatened to destroy the vessel and kill all onboard. One of the sailors freed Caesar, and together they seized the opportunity to make their escape. Grabbing arms and supplies, Caesar and the sailor boarded one of the longboats and were eventually washed ashore.

Thus, Caesar’s pirating career began. He and his companion would sail out on lifeboats and pose as shipwrecked sailors, luring passing ships into taking pity on them and stopping to offer assistance. Black Caesar and the sailor would then hold the ship at gunpoint and demand they hand over their supplies and ammunition.

This gruesome partnership came to an abrupt end, and over what? You guessed it… a woman. Eventually, Caesar and his sailor companion had a disagreement over a woman they had brought back to their island, and Caesar killed his friend in a duel.

Undeterred, Caesar began recruiting more pirates who expanded their pirating operations to ambush ships at sea. They developed an intricate way of evading capture by retreating into a nearby creek or mangrove and submerging their boat in water until the patrol ships had passed. Black Caesar was said to be a cruel and ruthless man, creating prison camps for his captives, for whom he left no supplies when he went out on pirating missions. These raids continued for many years, bringing Black Caesar a significant amount of treasure.

In the early 18th century, Black Caesar was said to have joined forces with Blackbeard and served as a lieutenant on his ship, the infamous Queen Anne’s Revenge. Caesar was present when Blackbeard was famously killed by the English Lieutenant Robert Maynard. Black Caesar was subsequently taken prisoner, charged with piracy and hanged in Virginia in 1718.

Fun fact: today, Caesar’s Rock in the upper Florida Keys is named after Black Caesar.