Photo Credit: svetikd
Black-Owned Wellness Retreats Happening in 2021
Black people have had a year. As the world is opening back up, many are trying to find ways to get back to themselves and find their sense of normalcy again. Wellness retreats are a great way to combine the need for a vacation while also putting in the work amongst others to find your sense of balance, peace, and overall health.
If you’ve been looking for this type of calming reset, check out this list of Black-owned wellness retreats happening around the globe in 2021.
The Whole Experience
The Whole Experience is really just that! Overall health and wellness is the mission, while focusing on the mind, body, and spirit. The brand is bringing back its week-long adventure in Argentina from October 23 – 30, 2021.
OMNoire Retreat
OMNoire is a social wellness community for women of color. Since 2017, they have been hosting retreats all over the world, where more than 300 women have tapped into their true self to form a deeper connection.
Their women-only retreat will take place in Portugal from September 16 – 21, while incorporating sunrise hikes, morning yoga & meditation, a wine tour, catamaran cruise, intimate conversations, nightlife, culinary delicacies and different forms of relaxation geared to self-reflection.
What to look forward to?
- Lisbon City Tour
- Sunrise Hike
- Morning Yoga
- Island Tour
- Private Wine Tastings
- Nightlife
- Madeira City Tour
- Market Shopping
- Group Yoga & Meditation
- Intimate conversations
Imara Zanzibar
Imara Zanzibar vows to take a deeper approach to allow you to feel a reconnection with your true self. The retreat is also a way to connect with others on the journey, and build relationships while giving back to the community of Zanzibar.
What to look forward to?
- A fun day exploring Zanzibar’s historic city center filled with local fare, shopping & more.
- A day ashore to dance, relax & play.
- A day dedicated to positively impacting the local community through service & philanthropy, fueled by compassion.
Leisano Living’s “Selah Retreat”
Leisano Living’s “Selah Retreat” is a wellness adventure with a goal to make every person in attendance leave with a deeper mind-body connection. While on the island of Saint Lucia, you will tap into the nature on the island and use it to fuel yourself and find a sense of calm.
What can you look forward to?
- 8 days of yoga, mindfulness, and meditation.
- Explore Saint Lucian culture through nature, food, & music.
- A self-reflective wellness journey.
- You will walk away with a sound heart, body, and mind.
Africa With Us
Africa With Us is a Black woman-owned wellness retreat focused on providing overall wellness through music, dance, fitness, food, community service, and authentic cultural experiences. From Sept. 28 to Oct 10, 2021, Africa With Us will host an all-inclusive retreat in Kenya and Tanzania. Along the way they will visit Nairobi, Arusha, Tarangire, Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam.