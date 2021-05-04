Black-Owned Wellness Retreats Happening in 2021

Black people have had a year. As the world is opening back up, many are trying to find ways to get back to themselves and find their sense of normalcy again. Wellness retreats are a great way to combine the need for a vacation while also putting in the work amongst others to find your sense of balance, peace, and overall health.

If you’ve been looking for this type of calming reset, check out this list of Black-owned wellness retreats happening around the globe in 2021.