Mo’ Better Brews: Inside Houston’s Black-Owned Vegan Coffee Shop

Mo’ Better Brews is a Black-owned vegan coffee shop in Houston that focuses on the founders’ love of music and food.

The owners, who also founded Houston Sauce Co. and Houston Sauce Pit, created a restaurant to fill a void in the city. As vegans, the power couple told Preview Houston that they couldn’t find a place dedicated to vegan breakfast.

On the menu are fan favorites from their food truck such as the vegan chik’n fried’ shrooms and grits, as well as other items including the Mo’ Better breakfast combo, Johnny Nash sweet potato hash, a breakfast quesadilla, peach cobbler waffles, and pancakes, and so much more. It’s hard to believe the restaurant is 100% vegan.

“People will love the names that we’ve come up with for some items,” said Chasitie, co-owner of the Black-owned vegan coffee shop. “Like the monte cristo, we turned it into the Motown Monte. The Smokey Rob (pizza with smoked oyster mushrooms) is named after Smokey Robinson. Then we have the Johnny Nash (sweet potato) hash bowl, named after a local Houston artist.”

What’s also unique about the restaurant is that it pays homage to Spike Lee’s ‘90s film Mo Better Blues. In case you’re wondering, the answer is yes! The space is decorated with original flyers from the ’40s and ’50s, from performances of Houston blues musicians and rare types of vinyl that you can purchase.

The shop is located at 1201 Southmore Blvd and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m to 6 p.m.

For more information and to see their full menu, click here to be redirected to the company website.