Black people in the United States account for nearly 14% of the population, but the number of Black-owned businesses does not reflect this. Only 3% of all companies in the country are Black-owned.

As more organizations eliminate initiatives aimed at leveling the playing field by removing their diversity, equity, and inclusion priorities, the need to support Black businesses continues to grow.

This is especially important in the travel industry, where Black travelers contribute more than $160 billion.

EENY Eyewear

Vacation is all about showing up as your best relaxed, energetic, fun, and stylish self. There’s no better way to accessorize every outfit or swimsuit than with EENY Eyewear.

EENY is the brainchild of Haitian-American designer Diamond. It stands for Exclusive Eyes New York, a name that’s fitting for an eye-catching brand. Diamon offers durable eyewear to fit customers’ needs while catering to various designs for each personality.

SUPLMNT Insulated Water Bottle

Jairus Morris started SUPLMNT after realizing that people in his inner circle owned an insulated water bottle.

“Growing up in the inner city, no one taught me or my peers the importance of drinking water and staying hydrated,” said Morris. “In the majority of our households, high-sugar drinks such as Kool-Aid and soda were our only source of hydration.”

Morris says he realized later in life that the root of many of the health issues plaguing his family was because of poor diet and hydration. Now, with SUPLMNT, he’s making sure that people, especially Black folks, stay hydrated in a stylish way. Cold drinks will stay cool for up to 24 hours, and hot liquids will stay warm for up to 12.

SUPLMNT bottles feature a leak-resistant straw lid

Soul Swimming Cap

Don’t go on vacation with your Soul Cap. Best friends of over 20 years, Michael and Toks, created the extra-large swim cap for hair blessed with volume. No matter whether it’s natural curls, braids, or locks, the SOUL CAP is designed with extra space to keep long and voluminous hair dry and healthy when swimming in the elements that can make our hair dry (saltwater and chlorine).

Swim caps are made from 100% premium silicone. No latex, no toxins – just the clean and safe protection you need to keep your hair happy and healthy.

WNDR LN Packing Cubes

Business strategist, advisor, and author Tina Wells created the WNDR LN Packing Cubes with organization and durability in mind.

The packing cubes are the best way to keep your goods organized in your carry-on or suitcase. While packing cubes are made from durable nylon, the fabric doesn’t get in the way of the vibrant tribal print found on each cube. There’s a see-through mesh window on each packing cube, making it easier to locate items inside.

Cincha Travel Belt Bag | 2-In-1 Crossbody Bag And Travel Belt For Luggage

There’s nothing better than supporting a brand that solves a problem from first-hand experience. Co-founders Ash and James created Cincha Travel with security and safety in mind. Based in Oakland, California, Cincha’s Travel Belt will keep your personal belongings safe and secure while exploring the world.

Along with helping simplify travel for everyone, the duo aims to make traveling more accessible for those in need. Cincha partners with the nonprofit Miles4Migrants to donate 100 frequent flier miles for each Travel Belt purchase, helping to reconnect migrant families.

AbsoluteJOI By Dr. Anne Retionol Plus Vitamin C Skin Refining Night Oil

Founded by Dr. Anne Beal, a physician with decades of experience in health and wellness, AbsoluteJOI is redefining skincare with science-backed solutions designed to simplify your routine and deliver visible results.

Dr. Beal believes skincare should nurture and celebrate healthy skin at every age. Her night oil improves the look of dark marks and brightens skin tone while helping to support collagen to firm the look of skin and reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Bevel Beard Trimmer SE

The Bevel Beard Trimmer SE (previously the Bevel Trimmer Lite) features a sleek black cordless design. It offers a modern and sophisticated look to elevate your grooming routine. It packs easily in a carry-on or larger luggage. It’s a great option for men who are spending life on the go. The clippers come with a 4-hour rechargeable battery life, ensuring uninterrupted grooming sessions.

In addition, the Bevel Trimmer Blade provides easy tool-less blade adjustments to dial in the perfect line-up in just seconds.

E Marie Travel Blanket

E Marie was born out of a need for warmth and comfort whenever, wherever. Designed for life on the go, this versatile travel blanket effortlessly transitions from a blissfully soft scarf to a snuggly blanket in a snap. On those travel days when you don’t know what’s in store, this compact and lightweight accessory allows you to experience comfort and style.

The blanket can be worn in various ways. It serves as a blanket, scarf, pillow, or cover on your shoulders.

Take OFF Luggage

What started as luggage only for the founder, Stephen became an item that profoundly impacted the luggage game. People kept stopping him at the airport and on planes, inquiring about his luggage for good reason. As airlines get stricter about the size of carry-on suitcases, Stephen’s luggage transforms into a personal bag from a carry-on.

After witnessing countless people getting stopped at the airport gate or paying $100 for trying to sneak their carry-on onto the plane, he created this transformational travel luggage. Once you remove the wheels, the bag can fit under the seat as a personal item.

Carpe Vitam Musee Du Lourve Set

Carpe Vitam is one of the newest Black-owned designer brands, created by an unorthodox visionary aiming to inspire others to think outside the box.

With the Musée du Louvre Set, travel in and out of the airport in style and comfort. The sweatpants are made from French terry cloth and feature an embroidered logo on the right pocket.

What stands out is the back of the pant leg. The pockets are shaped like the windows of the Louvre, the iconic museum that inspired the founder.