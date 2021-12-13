In the foodie-world, there is no more iconic guide to gastronomy than the MICHELIN Guide.

The little red book has been the must-have accessory for diners since 1900. Its origin is in travel, but not the type you might expect. Brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin created the guide to encourage motorists to hit the road, thereby boosting car sales and by extension, sales for their eponymous tire business.

Today, the guide’s star system for fine dining is one of the most coveted and prestigious honors in the restaurant industry. And if you’re looking for your next great culinary experience at a Black-owned restaurant, MICHELIN has you covered. The 29 premier establishments in the United States are peppered across the country — Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and multiple cities around California. From Ethiopian to Southern to Caribbean cuisine, here are the 29 Black-Owned MICHELIN Guide Restaurants In The US.