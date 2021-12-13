29 Black-Owned MICHELIN Guide Restaurants In The US
In the foodie-world, there is no more iconic guide to gastronomy than the MICHELIN Guide.

The little red book has been the must-have accessory for diners since 1900. Its origin is in travel, but not the type you might expect. Brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin created the guide to encourage motorists to hit the road, thereby boosting car sales and by extension, sales for their eponymous tire business.

Today, the guide’s star system for fine dining is one of the most coveted and prestigious honors in the restaurant industry. And if you’re looking for your next great culinary experience at a Black-owned restaurant, MICHELIN has you covered. The 29 premier establishments in the United States are peppered across the country — Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and multiple cities around California. From Ethiopian to Southern to Caribbean cuisine, here are the 29 Black-Owned MICHELIN Guide Restaurants In The US.

1. Chicago: Demera

Cuisine: Ethiopian

Menu sample: Sambussas (fried dumplings served with a sweet and spicy honey awaze sauce). Vegan, Chicken, Lamb, Beef, and Seafood options are available.

Address: 4801 N. Broadway Street, Chicago, IL 60640

 

2. Ina Mae

Cuisine: Southern (New Orleans)

Menu sample:Po’man’s Seafood Tower (fried shrimp, oysters, crawfish & catfish, served with hushpuppies & crispy potatoes).

Address: 1415 N Wood St, Chicago, IL 60622

3. Luella's Southern Kitchen

Cuisine: Southern

Menu sample: Nashville Chicken and Waffles

Address: 4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, 60625

4. Soulé

Cuisine: Southern and Creole

Menu sample: Fried Salmon Jerk Pasta w/ Shrimp (Fettuccine noodles tossed in our homemade jerk cream sauce with bell peppers topped with fried salmon and shrimp).

Address: 1931 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, 60622

5. Virtue

Cuisine: Southern and Regional

Menu sample: Short rib, creamed spinach, potatoes, and caramelized onion gravy.

Address: 1462 E. 53rd St., Chicago, 60615

6. New York: Abbysinia

Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional

Menu sample: Kitfo (Steak tar tar seasoned in butter and mimita very hot peppers).

Address: 268 W. 135th St., New York, 10030

7. Africa Kine

Cuisine: Senegalese and African

Menu sample: Peanut butter-enriched lamb mafe or suppa kandja (lamb and fish simmered in an okra and golden palm oil sauce).

Address: 2267 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., New York, 10027

8. Beatstro

Cuisine: American and Southern

Menu sample: Beatstro Smash Burger (Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Jalapeño Cheese “Wiz,” Potato Bun).

Address: 135 Alexander Ave., New York, 10454

9. Berber Street Food

Cuisine: African

Menu sample: Mama Africa Black Beans and Roasted Corn Empanada.

Address: 35 Carmine St., New York, 10014

10. Kokomo

Cuisine: Caribbean and Regional

Menu sample: Slow Braised Oxtail with Rice and Peas.

Address: 65 Kent Ave., New York, 11249

11. Melba's

Cuisine: Southern and American

Menu sample: Southern Fried Chicken & Eggnog Waffles With Strawberry Butter and Maple Syrup (WINNER on “THROWDOWN! with Bobby Flay”).

Address: 300 W. 114th St., New York, 10026

12. Miss Mamie's Spoonbread Too

Cuisine: Southern and American

Menu sample: Uncle CL’s Short Ribs Of Beef
Falling off the bone.

Address: 366 W. 110th St., New York, 10025

13. Red Rooster

Cuisine: American and Southern

Menu sample: Bucatini Piccadilly (crab, shrimp, lobster, lemon, garden herbs).

Address: 310 Lenox Ave., New York, 10027

14. Washington, D.C.: Cane

Cuisine: Caribbean and Regional

Menu sample: Trini-Chinese Style Chicken (chicken fried and glazed in oyster sauce served over jasmine rice, with cucumber salad).

Address: 403 H St. NE, Washington, 20002

15. Chercher

Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional

Menu sample: Zil Zil Tibs (Long strips of tender beef meat sauteéd with onions, garlic, tomato, jalapeño pepper, and exotic herbs).

Address: 1334 9th St. NW, Washington, 20001

16. Das

Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional

Menu sample: Das Chicken and Beef Combination Sampler (Includes Chicken Doro Wat, Beef Kaey Watt, Beef Alicha, and Beef cubes Segana Gomen).

Address: 1201 28th St. NW, Washington, 20007

17. Keren

Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional

Menu sample:  Egg Silsi (scrambled egg with traditional Eritrean spicy tomato sauce).

Address: 1780 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, 20009

18. Swahili Village

Cuisine: African

Menu sample: Lamb Chops Marinated in garlic butter, thyme, and other secret herbs and spices. Then pan-seared and, finally, slow-grilled in an open flame.

Address: 1990 M St. NW, Washington, 20036

19. Tsehay

Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional

Menu sample: Fir Fir (Injera pieces tossed in traditional Ethiopian red stew, served with Ayéb).

Address: 3630 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, 20010

20. Zenebech

Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional

Menu sample: Wot (an Ethiopian stew slow-cooked with nitre kibbeh, spiced clarified butter as the main ingredient. Served with 2 veggie sides and injera).

Address: 2420 18th St. NW, Washington, 20009

21. California: Alta Adams, LA

Cuisine: Southern

Menu sample: Black-Eyed Pea Fritters with Spicy Herb Sauce.

Address: 5359 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, 90016

22. Awash, LA

Cuisine: Ethiopian

Menu sample: Vegan sampler

Address: 5990 1/2 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, 90035

23. Back A Yard, San Jose

Cuisine: Caribbean

Menu sample: Curried goat served with rice and beans and fried plantains.

Address: 638 N 13th St, San Jose, CA 95112

24. Barcote, Oakland

Cuisine: Ethiopian

Menu sample: Salmon Dulet (Fresh salmon cooked raw with onions, garlic, sliced jalapeño,
cardamom & mitmita).

Address: 6430 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 94609

25. Cafe Romanat, Oakland

Cuisine: Ethiopian

Menu sample: Bozena-Shiro (ground beef simmered with garlic, & Mitten Shiro).

Address: 462 Santa Clara Ave., Oakland, 94610

26. Meals by Genet, LA

Cuisine: Ethiopian

Menu sample: Seanye Key Menchetabish (Spicy choice rib-eye chopped fine, stewed in red pepper sauce with Ethiopian butter).

Address: 1053 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, 90019

27. Miss Ollie's, Oakland

Cuisine: Caribbean

Menu sample: Casareep braised oxtails, coconut rice and peas, roasted broccoli, chow chow, and pikliz.

Address: 901 Washington St, Oakland, CA 94607

28. Walia, San Jose

Cuisine: Ethiopian

Menu sample: Meat lovers rejoice (a unique combination of kitfo, doro tibs, grilled chicken & grilled lamb).

Address: 2208 Business Cir, San Jose, CA 95128

29. Zeni, San Jose

Cuisine: Ethiopian

Menu sample: Gored Gored (Lean cubed beef simmered in a blend of red peppers and clarified butter. It is a traditional dish served raw or rare).

Address: 1320 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA 95129

