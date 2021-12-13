Photo Credit: The Good Brigade
29 Black-Owned MICHELIN Guide Restaurants In The US
In the foodie-world, there is no more iconic guide to gastronomy than the MICHELIN Guide.
The little red book has been the must-have accessory for diners since 1900. Its origin is in travel, but not the type you might expect. Brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin created the guide to encourage motorists to hit the road, thereby boosting car sales and by extension, sales for their eponymous tire business.
Today, the guide’s star system for fine dining is one of the most coveted and prestigious honors in the restaurant industry. And if you’re looking for your next great culinary experience at a Black-owned restaurant, MICHELIN has you covered. The 29 premier establishments in the United States are peppered across the country — Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and multiple cities around California. From Ethiopian to Southern to Caribbean cuisine, here are the 29 Black-Owned MICHELIN Guide Restaurants In The US.
1. Chicago: Demera
Cuisine: Ethiopian
Menu sample: Sambussas (fried dumplings served with a sweet and spicy honey awaze sauce). Vegan, Chicken, Lamb, Beef, and Seafood options are available.
Address: 4801 N. Broadway Street, Chicago, IL 60640
2. Ina Mae
Cuisine: Southern (New Orleans)
Menu sample:Po’man’s Seafood Tower (fried shrimp, oysters, crawfish & catfish, served with hushpuppies & crispy potatoes).
Address: 1415 N Wood St, Chicago, IL 60622
3. Luella's Southern Kitchen
Cuisine: Southern
Menu sample: Nashville Chicken and Waffles
Address: 4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, 60625
4. Soulé
Cuisine: Southern and Creole
Menu sample: Fried Salmon Jerk Pasta w/ Shrimp (Fettuccine noodles tossed in our homemade jerk cream sauce with bell peppers topped with fried salmon and shrimp).
Address: 1931 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, 60622
5. Virtue
Cuisine: Southern and Regional
Menu sample: Short rib, creamed spinach, potatoes, and caramelized onion gravy.
Address: 1462 E. 53rd St., Chicago, 60615
6. New York: Abbysinia
Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional
Menu sample: Kitfo (Steak tar tar seasoned in butter and mimita very hot peppers).
Address: 268 W. 135th St., New York, 10030
7. Africa Kine
Cuisine: Senegalese and African
Menu sample: Peanut butter-enriched lamb mafe or suppa kandja (lamb and fish simmered in an okra and golden palm oil sauce).
Address: 2267 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., New York, 10027
8. Beatstro
Cuisine: American and Southern
Menu sample: Beatstro Smash Burger (Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Jalapeño Cheese “Wiz,” Potato Bun).
Address: 135 Alexander Ave., New York, 10454
9. Berber Street Food
Cuisine: African
Menu sample: Mama Africa Black Beans and Roasted Corn Empanada.
Address: 35 Carmine St., New York, 10014
10. Kokomo
Cuisine: Caribbean and Regional
Menu sample: Slow Braised Oxtail with Rice and Peas.
Address: 65 Kent Ave., New York, 11249
11. Melba's
Cuisine: Southern and American
Menu sample: Southern Fried Chicken & Eggnog Waffles With Strawberry Butter and Maple Syrup (WINNER on “THROWDOWN! with Bobby Flay”).
Address: 300 W. 114th St., New York, 10026
12. Miss Mamie's Spoonbread Too
Cuisine: Southern and American
Menu sample: Uncle CL’s Short Ribs Of Beef
Falling off the bone.
Address: 366 W. 110th St., New York, 10025
13. Red Rooster
Cuisine: American and Southern
Menu sample: Bucatini Piccadilly (crab, shrimp, lobster, lemon, garden herbs).
Address: 310 Lenox Ave., New York, 10027
14. Washington, D.C.: Cane
Cuisine: Caribbean and Regional
Menu sample: Trini-Chinese Style Chicken (chicken fried and glazed in oyster sauce served over jasmine rice, with cucumber salad).
Address: 403 H St. NE, Washington, 20002
15. Chercher
Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional
Menu sample: Zil Zil Tibs (Long strips of tender beef meat sauteéd with onions, garlic, tomato, jalapeño pepper, and exotic herbs).
Address: 1334 9th St. NW, Washington, 20001
16. Das
Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional
Menu sample: Das Chicken and Beef Combination Sampler (Includes Chicken Doro Wat, Beef Kaey Watt, Beef Alicha, and Beef cubes Segana Gomen).
Address: 1201 28th St. NW, Washington, 20007
17. Keren
Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional
Menu sample: Egg Silsi (scrambled egg with traditional Eritrean spicy tomato sauce).
Address: 1780 Florida Ave. NW, Washington, 20009
18. Swahili Village
Cuisine: African
Menu sample: Lamb Chops Marinated in garlic butter, thyme, and other secret herbs and spices. Then pan-seared and, finally, slow-grilled in an open flame.
Address: 1990 M St. NW, Washington, 20036
19. Tsehay
Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional
Menu sample: Fir Fir (Injera pieces tossed in traditional Ethiopian red stew, served with Ayéb).
Address: 3630 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, 20010
20. Zenebech
Cuisine: Ethiopian and Regional
Menu sample: Wot (an Ethiopian stew slow-cooked with nitre kibbeh, spiced clarified butter as the main ingredient. Served with 2 veggie sides and injera).
Address: 2420 18th St. NW, Washington, 20009
21. California: Alta Adams, LA
Cuisine: Southern
Menu sample: Black-Eyed Pea Fritters with Spicy Herb Sauce.
Address: 5359 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, 90016
22. Awash, LA
Cuisine: Ethiopian
Menu sample: Vegan sampler
Address: 5990 1/2 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, 90035
23. Back A Yard, San Jose
Cuisine: Caribbean
Menu sample: Curried goat served with rice and beans and fried plantains.
Address: 638 N 13th St, San Jose, CA 95112
24. Barcote, Oakland
Cuisine: Ethiopian
Menu sample: Salmon Dulet (Fresh salmon cooked raw with onions, garlic, sliced jalapeño,
cardamom & mitmita).
Address: 6430 Telegraph Ave., Oakland, 94609
25. Cafe Romanat, Oakland
Cuisine: Ethiopian
Menu sample: Bozena-Shiro (ground beef simmered with garlic, & Mitten Shiro).
Address: 462 Santa Clara Ave., Oakland, 94610
26. Meals by Genet, LA
Cuisine: Ethiopian
Menu sample: Seanye Key Menchetabish (Spicy choice rib-eye chopped fine, stewed in red pepper sauce with Ethiopian butter).
Address: 1053 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, 90019
27. Miss Ollie's, Oakland
Cuisine: Caribbean
Menu sample: Casareep braised oxtails, coconut rice and peas, roasted broccoli, chow chow, and pikliz.
Address: 901 Washington St, Oakland, CA 94607
28. Walia, San Jose
Cuisine: Ethiopian
Menu sample: Meat lovers rejoice (a unique combination of kitfo, doro tibs, grilled chicken & grilled lamb).
Address: 2208 Business Cir, San Jose, CA 95128
29. Zeni, San Jose
Cuisine: Ethiopian
Menu sample: Gored Gored (Lean cubed beef simmered in a blend of red peppers and clarified butter. It is a traditional dish served raw or rare).
Address: 1320 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA 95129