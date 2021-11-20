Photo Credit: miniseries
50 in 50: The Hottest Black-Owned Restaurants In Each State This Year
Let’s keep it real: the past couple of years have been tough on the restaurant industry, with Black-owned restaurants and establishments faring even worse. But some have shown uncommon resilience and are thriving through the adversity with incredible service and mouth-watering cuisine.
As you travel around the country, be sure to stop and support one of the eateries on our compilation of the hottest Black-owned restaurants in each state this year.
1. Alabama
Brenda’s Bar-Be-Que Pit in Montgomery, Alabama doesn’t just serve up southern fried whiting, pig ear sandwiches, and barbecue ribs. It also doubled as a spot for strategic meetings during the Montgomery Bus Boycott in the 1950s.
2. Alaska
Get authentic Ethiopian cuisine with a bit of spice and a ton of flavor at Queen of Sheba Ethiopian restaurant.
3. Arizona
Café Desta, located south of Downtown Tucson, has been serving traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean meals (with a side of injera) since 2010.
4. Arkansas
The family-owned Yeh Mon Authentic Jamaican Restaurant gives a taste of Caribbean flavor in healthy portions of well-known faves like jerk chicken, oxtails, and curried goat.
5. California
Barsha means abundance in Tunisian. It’s also the name of the Hermosa Beach restaurant, featuring delectable dishes influenced by owners Adnen and Lenora’s cultures, travels, and inspirations. Their Manhattan Beach wine shop also draws a crowd.
6. Colorado
New Orleans meets downtown Denver in the Southern-inspired oasis Nola Voodoo Tavern. Try Cajun favorites Gumbo, Etouffee, and Muffalettas.
7. Connecticut
Chef Cheryl D. Rogers feeds the soul while Chef Jean Gabriel Jr. injects creativity and an eye for detail at Soul Tasty.
8. Delaware
Green Box Kitchen, a fast-casual Plant-Based restaurant serving handcrafted salads, smoothies, açai bowls, cold-pressed juices, grain bowls, and other fresh foods, was voted the top vegan restaurant in the state of Delaware.
9. District of Colombia
Brother and sister duo, Chef Peter Prime and Jeanine Prime’s Cane, is a laid-back Caribbean vibe with intensely flavorful street food and intoxicating rum concoctions.
10. Florida
Hot Chicks House of Chicken is described as Southern Comfort Casual. The Pembroke Pines eatery reflects the good music and Hot Chicken of the owners’ Nashville, Tennessee roots.
11. Georgia
The Haynes Family’s Southern Kitchen and Grill is equal parts hospitality and delicious comfort food.
12. Hawaii
Honolulu’s Le Crêpe Café is a sweet option for açaí bowls, homemade waffles, smoothies, and fresh salads.
13. Idaho
Batter & Berries is the premier brunch restaurant in Idaho and home of the famous French Toast Flight.
14. Illinois
Get your creole fix with ‘po boys, boiled shrimp, and seafood towers at Ina Mae Tavern and Packaged Goods in Chicago.
15. Indiana
His Place Eatery is homemade goodness at its core. That’s why it has been named one of the “best soul food restaurants” for four years.
16. Iowa
Vivian’s Soul Food is a small gem in Cedar Rapids that has won rave reviews from guests around the United States for its authentic Southern dishes.
17. Kansas
Stopping at a barbeque joint in Kansas City is practically mandatory. Add Jones Bar-B-Q to your list, where the sauce has been made from scratch daily for over 50 years.
18. Kentucky
Shirley Mae and Chef Theresa put oodles of love and care into their food. It’s those little, thoughtful touches that make guests feel like they’re getting a homecooked meal with every visit to Shirley Mae’s Café.
19. Louisiana
Addis Ethiopian Kitchen is family-owned and one of only two Ethiopian restaurants in the state.
20. Maine
Magnus on Water offers a limited selection, but every dish will leave you satisfied and craving seconds.
21. Maryland
The Land of Kush is billed as the “ultimate vegan soul food experience” with meatless options that will blow you away. Visitors include Stevie Wonder and Angela Davis.
22. Massachusetts
Chef Anthony Caldwell’s soul-Asian fusion at 50 Kitchen is a standout in the Dorchester area.
23. Michigan
Dime Store is a restaurant in downtown Detroit serving breakfast, lunch, and brunch food all day long, six days a week. Not only is everything made from scratch, but a full bar with craft beer, wine, and classic cocktails awaits.
24. Minnesota
Soul Bowl is a pop-up shop turned must visit Caribbean soul food restaurant in Minneapolis. The menu features eye-catching items like Riri Sweet Plantain, Bodak Yellow Rice, and Beyoncé Lavender Lemonade.
25. Mississippi
Cajun Shrimp & Pasta, Shrimp Toast, Fried Lobster Tail, Fried Green Tomatoes, Pan Seared Tilapia, and Salmon Croquettes are among the tasty dishes at Johnny T’s Bistro & Blues in Jackson.
26. Missouri
Necie’s Restaurant has been making Soul Food “Served Right” since 1985.
27. Montana
The Sassy Biscuit Co. is focused on connecting people through some simply good food.
28. Nebraska
Quick Bites Soul Food is reputed to be the home of the best fried chicken in the midwest.
29. Nevada
According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Gritz Café, or “Ritz for the grits,” is the best soul food restaurant in Sin City.
30. New Hampshire
Greenleaf is an award-winning, seasonally-inspired, locally sourced, farm-to-table restaurant that opened its doors in Milford in 2019.
31. New Jersey
The healthy heapings of all-day breakfast and comfort food from Vonda’s Kitchen in Newark will leave you wanting more.
32. New Mexico
Jambo Café is a Caribbean restaurant named by the Santa Fe Reporter as the Best International Cuisine for 12 years and counting. Chef Ahmed Obo has also been named “Best Chef” from 2015 to 2021. It was featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives in 2013.
33. New York
Organic farm-to-table plant-based Ethiopian is the specialty at Ras Plant Based, founded by Romeo and Milka Regalli.
34. North Carolina
Leah & Louise (Charlotte) interprets classic southern dishes, ingredients, and techniques in a way that honors their heritage. Their meals are inspired by the Mississippi River Valley foodways: think Memphis, Jackson, Mississippi, and New Orleans.
35. North Dakota
Madina Cuisine is a family-owned business, where the African and Middle Eastern recipes have been passed down from generation to generation.
36. Ohio
Flavor 91 Bistro‘s name says it all. The delicious, fresh burgers and wings are crafted from scratch with organic ingredients.
37. Oklahoma
Chef Andrew Black keeps it bold but simple at Black Walnut featuring fare like Smoked Mac and Cheese Bites, Crispy Bacon Slab, Lamb Ribs (No Hush Puppies), Oysters, Turnip Leaves Salad, and Fried Quail.
38. Oregon
Husband and wife power couple Anthony and Stephanie Brown fused the cuisine of their respective upbringings — the Mexican food of Los Angeles and the French-influenced Southern cooking of Louisiana — to create Nacheaux.
39. Pennsylvania
48th Street Grille‘s Caribbean-American fusion menu of island wings, brown stew chicken, and conch fritters is the perfect balance of delicious.
40. Rhode Island
The District is a pizza lover’s paradise and has been voted the best pie in Rhode Island from 2017-2019. The secret lies in an 800° custom brick wood-fired oven used to fire up the pizza.
41. South Carolina
Nigel Drayton and his wife/partner Louise were not exaggerating when they named their soul food eatery Nigel’s Good Food. The South Carolina spot has won a slew of awards for its classic fare.
42. South Dakota
Kaladi’s Bistro started as Kaladi’s Coffee Legend & Bistro in 2004 but has since expanded to add diverse and unique dishes to the Sioux Falls culinary scene.
43. Tennessee
The Four Way soul food restaurant, formerly known as the Four Way Grille, is known for its Southern home cooking and its history as a popular meeting spot for civil rights activists from the 1940s to the 1960s, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
44. Texas
Binge Kitchen provides 100% vegan food made with the cleanest ingredients at an affordable price. Gluten-free options are also available.
45. Utah
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Joe’s Café always understands the assignment with sweet grits and biscuits & gravy.
46. Vermont
Kismayo Kitchen is doing justice to Somalian cuisine with a menu that includes Coconut Chicken Stew With Rice and Beef Samosa.
47. Virginia
Southern Home Cooking Simply Fresh is the motto at Della J’s Delectables, a family-run business in Springfield, Virginia. The name was inspired by proprietor Jerry’s mother Della.
48. Washington
Majorie, an intimate Seattle restaurant, is named after owner Donna Moodie’s mom. Moodie’s menu is “intricate” and “eclectic”, and judging by the devoted clientele, beloved.
49. West Virginia
Dem 2 Brothers & A Grill BBQ started as a roadside joint, selling ribs and pulled pork. Now customers have the choice of two restaurants and two food trucks. The overwhelmingly positive reviews even landed the BBQ favorite on The Food Network’s Southern Fried Road Trip.
50. Wisconsin
Twisted Plants has been called the best vegan spot in the state with a variety of meatless burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers.