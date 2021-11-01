Photo Credit: Getty Images
These Black-Owned Companies Will Get You Right For You Winter Sports Adventures
The outdoor adventure industry has some catching up to do when it comes to inclusivity, but luckily there are a few brands that are ahead of the game for winter sports.
Here’s a list of Black-owned companies geared for winter sports activities.
1. Intrinsic Provisions Co.
View this post on Instagram
Intrinsic Provisions prides itself on being “a joy-focused outdoor lifestyle shop” working to connect customers to the highest quality brands.
Founded by Mark Boles and Ponch Membreño in 2019, the shop is more than a store, but a place that thrives off the passion of its community.
You can find all the warm layers you need for your outdoor adventure this winter online here.
2. Seirus Innovation
View this post on Instagram
There’s so much to love about Seirus Innovation as it’s a Black-owned company that prides itself on being ready for all weather conditions, no matter if it’s cold, hot, for work, or leisure.
“We all go outside, no matter what the season. We ski, snowboard, hunt, camp. We walk our dogs, commute to work, watch sports, and even party outside on New Year’s,’ a statement reads on its website. “
The company’s goal is to keep you warm if you’re hanging outside in the winter, and the gear is made with extremities in mind.
There are heated gloves, boot dryers, face masks, and even ski carriers.
3. SlimPickins Outfitters
View this post on Instagram
Located in Stephenville, SlimPickins Outfitters is a community and collegiate outfitters shop specializing in equipping people to “Adventure Out.”
The outdoor shop was founded by Jahmicah Dawes, who says his passion for outdoor adventure was inspired by the people who looked out for him in college at Tarleton State University. He would often get invited to explore the outdoors but didn’t have the necessary equipment.
“They created opportunity and removed the excuses and hurdles for me to access the same outdoors they were experiencing,” said Dawes.
Years later, his shop is all about helping people venture outdoors in the same way others helped him.
4. WhitePaws RunMitts
View this post on Instagram
If you have plans to run or walk outside in the winter, WhitePaws Run Mitts has you covered.
Susan Clayton launched her business in January 2016 and her innovative mittens became popular for those who work out outside as they are designed to keep your hands warm.
The company doesn’t just have mittens but face masks, neck gaiters, and headbands as well. All of Clayton’s designs are wind and water-resistant.