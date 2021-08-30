Photo Credit: Parker Diakite
Black-Owned Coffee Shops In New Orleans To Explore
Some of the best Black-owned coffee shops in the country can be found in New Orleans.
There are very few in the Big Easy, so don’t miss out on these gems spread across the city. Here are the best Black-owned coffee shops in New Orleans.
1. Addiction Coffee
View this post on Instagram
Addiction was created by Miss Tracy with the goal of crafting a space that reflects the couple’s passions: coffee, community, irreverence, and reclaimed materials.
On the menu are coffee classics, including pour overs, just drip, café au laits, and lattes. But if you really want to try something, order “Miss Tracy’s Addiction.”
It’s the signature creation made with espresso, steamed coconut milk, steamed milk, warm honey, and a dash of cayenne. Yum!
2. Backatown Coffee Parlour
View this post on Instagram
Backatown Coffee Parlour is one of the cutest coffee shops serving great coffee, amazing food, and an overall vibe.
It is a beloved locally-owned coffee boutique designed to reflect the unique personality and charm of old Storyville, which you will find in the customer service and on the menu.
The “golden latte” is a favorite on the menu, made with turmeric latter mix and coconut milk. If you want something really bold, try the Vietnamese coffee, an iced coffee served with sweetened condensed milk.
If you’re staying for breakfast and brunch, you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, but Backatown has the best BBQ crawfish and grits in the city.
3. Park Island Brew
View this post on Instagram
Park Island Brew coffee house is a unique place where the community can socialize in a comfortable and relaxing environment while enjoying the best-brewed coffee, espresso, and pastries in the city.
4. Baldwin & Co.
View this post on Instagram
Stepping inside Baldwin & Co. is a surreal experience, as it’s an independent bookstore and coffee shop.
Baldwin & Co. is truly more than a bookstore, it’s a celebration of a growth mindset.