Black-Owned Coffee Shops In New Orleans To Explore

Backatown Coffee Parlour is one of the cutest coffee shops serving great coffee, amazing food, and an overall vibe.

It is a beloved locally-owned coffee boutique designed to reflect the unique personality and charm of old Storyville, which you will find in the customer service and on the menu.

The “golden latte” is a favorite on the menu, made with turmeric latter mix and coconut milk. If you want something really bold, try the Vietnamese coffee, an iced coffee served with sweetened condensed milk.

If you’re staying for breakfast and brunch, you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, but Backatown has the best BBQ crawfish and grits in the city.