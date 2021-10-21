Black Girl Brewed: Created With Black Coffee Culture In Mind

Monica Burns is the owner and creator of Black Girl Brewed, a brand offering all things brewed as well as the vessels to enjoy them in. A native of Philadelphia, Monica now lives in Delaware with her partner and their three children.

Having just launched the brand October 1, Monica was inspired to create the company by her love of coffee, as well as her desire to offer a niche brand that reflected Black coffee culture.

Courtesy of Black Girl Brewed

“I wanted to offer the type of products that you would find in Black-owned coffee houses that play Black music and cater to Black customers,” said Monica, “Black bookstores that sell primarily Black authors and feature Black writers; and, of course, brewing in coffee pots in Black homes.”

The brand ethically source its coffees from countries like Kenya, Ghana, Colombia, Guatemala, and, the birthplace of coffee, Ethiopia.

Courtesy of Black Girl Brewed

“I want to contribute to the Black and brown global marketplace, and by sourcing coffee from these nations, we get to support local farmers there. I’m a coffee drinker, but my family loves tea, as well, so we will introduce tea before the year is out. We received so much love when we launched, but the tea drinkers made it loud and clear they were not going to be left out! “

Black Girl Brewed will be expanding to include tea, beer, wine, new mugs, grinders, and steepers, all in time for Kwanzaa. Next year, the brand will also introduce kombucha, and coffee subscriptions are also in the works.

Courtesy of Black Girl Brewed

“Once they are rolled out, patrons will have the option to have the coffee of their choice delivered to their doorstep on a bi-weekly or monthly basis. They’ll be able to change the variety a few days before the subscription ships.”

A family-operated business, Monica and her partner, along with their eight-year-old daughter and three-year-old twins, are the only employees.

Courtesy of Black Girl Brewed

“We pack your orders ourselves. My kids drop chocolate candies in your packages as we pack them up (eating three for every one they pack, LOL.) We appreciate you. We love customer photos and will share them on our growing social media outlets. We hope you will grow with us!”

Visit www.blackgirlbrewed.com to shop the brand’s collection of coffees and mugs now. Follow @blackgirlbrewed on Instagram to be the first to know when new products become available.

Courtesy of Black Girl Brewed

