Black Expat In Portugal: Which City Is Best For You

The vibe: Located in the South of Portugal, Faro is the sandy capital of the Algarve region. Made famous for its beautiful beaches, Faro is also loved for its cobblestoned streets in the old town, sand bar islands, saltwater lagoons and, of course, its plentiful beaches.

In terms of the pace of Faro, it resembles the quieter beach towns on the Oaxacan coast, for instance. Faro is not the most lively of areas in Portugal but certainly has its surprises, in an endless-Sunday kind of way.

Type of traveler: The expat looking for a sunny, laid-back stay in Portugal is bound to appreciate Faro. While there is an abundance of international tourists, the vibe is pretty slow so Black travelers looking to unwind, work beachside with a plate of fresh fish will find Faro endearing.