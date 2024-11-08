Since mid-October, beautiful bioluminescent water has been captivating Southern Californians. According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the glowing water in SoCal is caused by blooms of two dinoflagellate species, Lingulodinium polyedra and Tripos furca. When water with the blooms is agitated, an electric light blue sheen emerges.

Over the last few weeks, bioluminescent water has been seen in parts of San Diego and Los Angeles. Dolphins have even been spotted swimming through the ethereal glow. Scripps researchers note that how long the bioluminescence will last or when it’ll return is undeterminable.

Adjunct Associate Professor at the UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, Rebecca Shipe, discussed the SoCal bioluminescent water sightings in an October 22 published LA Times piece.

“The bioluminescent dinoflagellate … has had the right conditions of nutrients and sunlight in nearshore waters to grow to extremely high concentrations,” Shipe told the publication. “I’ve taken samples in the last week that had 5 to 20 million cells per liter of seawater, relative to our usual background of 30,000 phytoplankton cells per liter.”

Where Else Can You See Bioluminescent Water?

There are many other locations around the world where you can experience the majestic natural beauty. Bioluminescent beaches, bays, and water sites are scattered across the globe. Keep in mind that it’s important to know whether the glowing water is safe to swim in or engage with, as some blooms can be toxic.

There are several areas in Puerto Rico where you can check out bioluminescent water, including Laguna Grande, Mosquito Bay, and La Parguera. Also in the Caribbean are Jamaica’s Luminous Lagoon and Grand Cayman’s Bio Bay.

Other locations, to name a few, include Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, Gordons Bay in South Africa, Toyama Bay in Japan, and the Sea of the Stars in the Maldives.