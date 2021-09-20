Here's How Beyoncé And Jay-Z Spent Their Luxe Italian Yacht Vacation

Over the last few weeks, Beyoncé has been blessing our IG and social media feeds with random photos from her luxurious Italian yacht vacay with hubby Jay-Z. While the couple will never publically reveal all the deets on any trip they take— for safety and privacy reasons— we have been able to figure out a few things from the recent trip.

Sure, some of us may never be able to experience a vacation as lavish as Beyoncé and Jay-Z, but it’s fun to dream, right?

The cost of the super yacht

According to She Knows, The Carters spent nearly $4million per week to live their best lives around the Mediterranean. The yacht, known as The Flying Fox, is reportedly owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, and totals $400 million. Whew!

The Super Yacht Times lists The Flying Fox as one of the largest private yachts in the world, with 6 decks and a helipad in case they need to jet off fast. It’s only fitting that Jay and Beyoncé lock it down for their family vacay. There are 10 VIP suites on board, a DJ area with dance floor, and it houses a 54-member crew during sailings.

The master stateroom is complete with his and her dressing areas, a hot tub, a salon with a wood fireplace and a private office.

Where did they sail?

From the photos, it is known that the family spent the majority of their time sailing around Italy and France. Outlet, the Observer, said the couple was spotted hanging out in Cannes, France and they also docked in Portifino for a little fun. While in Cannes, the couple met up with mama Tina Knowles and other friends to have dinner at La Guerite.

The restaurant has locations in Cannes and St. Barths, and is nestled on the rocky cove of Ile Sainte-Marguerite. The menu features authentic Mediterranean cuisine, and you can also lounge on sunbeds by the water.

We may not be able to rent a $4 million a week yacht, but we can at least try to get reservations at La Guerite and feel like a celeb for a night.