Seychelles is a bit of a hidden gem that some tourists believe rivals the Maldives. This destination is a honeymooner’s paradise and a perfect tropical getaway. The archipelago is a country in East Africa popular for its rich culture, lush landscapes, and visa-free status.

Because it is a visa-free country, travelers must apply for a travel authorization (TA) before they travel to Seychelles. This makes it much easier for people to enjoy the destination but travelers should also consider the most ideal time to visit. March is the best time to visit Seychelles due to the selection of exciting happenings and preferable conditions. Whether visitors want to explore the (relatively) bigger cities or the rustic areas of Seychelles, there is something for everyone during March.

Average Temperature This Time of Year

77-88 Degrees F

Weather

The islands of Seychelles typically have pretty good weather. Due to the tropical weather conditions, there is also a less appealing side to the destination. December and January are in the height of cyclone season so that is when travelers can expect the most rainy weather. March is the best time to visit Seychelles since it is typically drier and can be less windy, making the sunny weather much more enjoyable. Another benefit to visiting during this time of year is that it is not the hottest time of the year. Since Seychelles is technically cloudy throughout the year, travelers will not be blasted by the sun.

Mariya Oliynyk/Unsplash

Travel Tip: If the sun does get overwhelming during the hottest part of the day, it is advisable to seek shade and stay well hydrated.

Water Sports

Seychelles is a great travel destination for people who enjoy water sports. The warm temperatures, beautiful beaches, and clear waters make it ideal for aquatic fun. The waters are warm and comfortable in March, which makes it the best time to visit Seychelles. There is something for everyone, with the top options including snorkeling, scuba diving, windsurfing, kayaking, parasailing, and deep-sea fishing.

Logan Hamm/Pexels

Travel Tip: For the highest chance of dry weather for aquatic activities, visit Seychelles in the middle or end of March.

Turtle Hatching Season

Animal sightings and experiences are amazing in Seychelles. It is a well-protected area with flourishing flora and fauna, so travelers should have no problem making connections with nature. One of the most popular wildlife experiences in Seychelles coincides with the seasons. Since March is a part of the turtle hatching season, the month offers great opportunities to witness the blossoming of the natural world. The spacious beaches of Seychelles act as nesting and feeding grounds for five species of marine turtles. During this momentous occasion, tiny turtles make their way to the water in an adorable display. Visitors can also check out Curieuse Island for tortoises, since Seychelles has numerous species there, including giant tortoises.

Daria Kraplak/Unsplash

Travel Tip: One of the most important things for wildlife tourists to remember is that they need to respect the inhabitants of Seychelles, both human and wildlife alike. People should view hatching from a distance and understand that some beaches may be off-limits to help the majority of a nest to survive.

Vallée de Mai National Park

The Vallée de Mai National Park is a must-see for visitors of Seychelles. It is pretty significant and has even earned the title of UNESCO World Heritage Site. This site is one of the world’s smallest UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The ancient forest is the living remnants of Praslin Island’s palm forests. It contains the largest intact forest of endemic coco de mer palm, which is also known as the sea coconut or double coconut. This is a native palm that produces some of the largest and heaviest seeds in the world. The Vallée de Mai has even been described as a paradise so there is plenty of appeal for visitors.

Secret Travel Guide/Unsplash

Travel Tip: The Vallée de Mai National Park can be reached by public bus, taxi, or on a trusted company-organized tour.

Beau Vallon Beach

This beach in Seychelles is a bay on the northwestern coast. It is one of the most popular locations for beachgoers on the island of Mahé. Visitors can enjoy swimming, basking, and water sports at this Seychelles gem. It is very family-friendly and has a vibrant atmosphere. Beachgoers typically enjoy its proximity to resorts, restaurants, and overall unparalleled beauty. It also has historical and cultural significance. Once it was a popular spot for pirates but over time it became a place for community activities, so locals frequent the area.

Datingscout/Unsplash

Travel Tip: Beau Vallon Beach has showers and restrooms, and is located near a bus stop so travelers should have everything they need for a nice beach day.

The City Of Victoria

Victoria is the capital city of the Seychelles archipelago. It is situated on the northeastern coast of Mahé Island. This city is the largest settlement there but one of the smallest capitals in the world. This capital city is a cultural hub and proves to be a vibrant place full of history. Victoria is where travelers will likely pick up on much of Seychelles’ French-British heritage. The Victoria Clocktower is a national monument that has been ticking since 1903, so history buffs can start there. There are also many local art galleries and markets around the city.

Rajesh Chetty/Pexels

Travel Tip: While in and around Victoria travelers should check out the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens, Victoria Market, and grab a bite of local cuisine.

Morne Seychellois National Park

The Morne Seychellois National Park is an extensive area with scenic trails and diverse ecosystems. There are mangroves, tall mountains, and a lush jungle in this national park that was created in 1979. Located on Mahé, the national park is the largest in Seychelles, taking up more than 20% of the island, and is also home to the archipelago’s highest peak. It is great for nature adventurers due to the trails, foliage, and great views.

Rajesh Chetty/Pexels

Travel Tip: Travelers staying in Victoria can take the bus to the Morne Seychellois National Park.

Semaine de la Francophonie

Semaine de la Francophonie is a festival that is celebrated in Seychelles (and many other places in the world) that marks the significant French influence on local culture. It is typically held in the middle of March each year. Visitors who attend festival events can expect an engaging and distinct cultural cocktail that highlights the people and history of Seychelles. This week-long celebration offers different displays of local music, food, fashion, art, film exhibits, literary readings, and more. The event is usually held on the island of Mahé.

Dario Didon/Unsplash

Travel Tip: The Semaine de la Francophonie opening ceremony has been held at the Victoria International Conference Center before so it might be wise to stay in the central areas of Victoria.

Seychelles is an incredible tourist destination full of many big attractions. The country does have a quaint vibe but it is a worthwhile tropical paradise. March is the best time to visit Seychelles for many reasons but most importantly, the destination is just waiting to be explored. It has so much to offer and should be at the top of people’s travel lists. The flourishing nature, culture, and history of Seychelles are just the tip of the iceberg.