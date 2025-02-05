It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and couples (as well as some singles) are planning romantic escapes. While Paris, Venice, and Prague often top the list of dreamy destinations, travelers are discovering equally enchanting, less crowded, and more budget-friendly alternatives.

A recent study by Nomad, the innovative eSIM provider, has unveiled a list of other options for Europe’s most sought-after Valentine’s Day destinations. These “dupe destinations” provide equally romantic experiences without the hustle and bustle of tourist-packed hotspots.

Alternatives To Romantic Cities

Paris may be synonymous with love, but Colmar in northeastern France has that special fairy-tale setting that rivals the City of Light. With its romantic canals, half-timbered houses, and cobblestone streets, Colmar exudes charm reminiscent of Parisian romance, albeit on a smaller, more intimate scale. Couples can explore the dreamy “Little Venice” area, enjoy cozy wine tastings, and admire the town’s picturesque architecture.

For those eyeing Italy, Verona stands as a captivating alternative to Rome. Known as the setting of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, this city boasts history and an intimate atmosphere perfect for couples. Here, you can swoon at Juliet’s Balcony, stroll through the Piazza delle Erbe, and marvel at the Arena di Verona, a beautifully preserved Roman amphitheater that still hosts performances.

Venice’s allure is undeniable, but so are its crowds. Enter Chioggia, affectionately dubbed “Little Venice.” This town offers its own network of canals and colorful facades, minus the tourist throngs. Couples can savor fresh seafood at the local fish market, take peaceful gondola rides, and bask in the relaxed pace of this hidden gem.

Coastal And Cultural Escapes

Barcelona’s energy attracts many, but Sitges provides a similar atmosphere without the bustling streets. This seaside town, just a short distance from Barcelona, is renowned for its sandy beaches, whitewashed buildings, and artistic vibe. Couples can enjoy romantic walks along the palm-lined seafront, visit the iconic Church of Sant Bartomeu, and indulge in candlelit dinners overlooking the Mediterranean.

Similarly, Amsterdam is charming, but Utrecht offers a comparable experience with a cozier feel. Known for its wharf cellars turned cafés, Utrecht shares Amsterdam’s picturesque waterways but with a more intimate ambiance. Lovebirds can take canal-side walks, enjoy boat rides, and ascend the historic Dom Tower for breathtaking city views.

The Full List

Here’s the complete list of 20 romantic alternatives for Europe’s most popular Valentine’s Day breaks, as researched by Nomad.