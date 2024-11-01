Las Vegas is a gambler’s town, but it’s so much more than that. Yes, people can fly here just to try their luck at some of the most prestigious casinos in the United States. But the city is also home to amazing restaurants. In short, Las Vegas is a foodie’s paradise offering a wide array of cuisines, with some of the hottest restaurants from coast to coast.

Don’t be surprised though that many of Las Vegas’ most popular restaurants are outposts. It’s not strange to find that a restaurant here has other locations peppered across the US, North America, and even the world. But if you want to sample a wide array of dishes and mainly stay on the strip, this adult playground has plenty of choices to tempt you. Here are 10 amazing restaurants worth trying on your next Vegas trip.

Mott 32 Las Vegas

Mott 32 Las Vegas Dining Room, courtesy of Mott 32

Founded in Hong Kong, Mott 32 boasts locations across multiple countries with another outpost in Vancouver. Named after a famous convenience store in New York’s Chinatown, Mott 32 Las Vegas is the first US location. This is technically a fusion style restaurant, but only in that the menu brings together a medley of distinctly Chinese cuisines — Cantonese, Szechuan, and Beijing. The elevated dim sum inspired menu features tasty twists on classics like soup dumplings, pork belly rolls, short rib, and even unexpected ones like miso ice cream.

Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar

Looking for a sultry place to enjoy a steak and drink in the opulence of a classic gentleman’s club decor? Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar shuns the modern design steakhouses that dominate Las Vegas in favor of a space that looks like it’s right out of the early 1900s. Expect to find cozy wingback chairs, overstuffed leather booths and Tiffany lamps lighting the way. This is a true steakhouse with dishes like 42-day dry-aged steak, but they can be paired with unexpected sides like elote-style corn. As far as drinks go, while patrons can enjoy a great cocktail menu, it’s dominated with classics like Old Fashioneds, Manhattans and martinis.

Cipriani Las Vegas

New Yorkers, Los Angelenos, and Miami residents will be familiar with Cipriani, which has several locations across these cities. As with the other locations, the Las Vegas entry is a place to go for those who want to see and be seen. The best way to describe the menu is classic Italian fare where no expense is spared. Located in the Wynn Las Vegas, prepare to enjoy traditional Italian comfort foods like beef carpaccio, baked tagliolini, and more. As a slight curveball, Cipriani Las Vegas also offers some Japanese cuisine and pizzas on its menu.

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung Dumplings, courtesy of Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung has its origins in Taiwan, but has several international locations including multiple spots across the West Coast and a newly opened extension in New York. Known as DTF for short, Din Tai Fung is most famous for its xiao long bao — or soup dumplings. While solo diners can enjoy the experience just fine, DTF is a dim sum style restaurant. So, it’s best experienced with a group. The goal is to order a wider range of dishes to really grasp the menu’s depth. However, this DTF is located in Aria Las Vegas so the ambiance and patronage is a bit more posh as compared to some of the other locations.

HaSalon

Those seeking a restaurant that shifts into lounge mode after hours will appreciate HaSalon. This is another fusion spot that blends Japanese and French cooking techniques with Mediterranean cuisine thanks to an ever-changing menu. Modern twists on classic dishes like beef carpaccio and artichoke pasta are beloved by patrons. As with many other restaurants on this list, HaSalon has alternate locations in New York, Ibiza, and other international destinations. Because it’s in The Venetian, the decor is a bit more design driven than in other spots, but the party still goes well into the evening.

Carversteak

Carversteak dining room, courtesy of Carversteak

For a personalized steakhouse experience, Carversteak is a must-visit. Interesting touches like branded cocktails, precracked crab legs, and a server that helps you select the perfect steak knife for your meat aren’t easily forgotten. Located in Resorts World Las Vegas, this ritzy yet modern steakhouse has it all: signature drinks, Japanese wagyu steaks, and a comprehensive menu that appeals to a range of palettes. The modern reimagining of art deco decor makes this a median space that’s ideal for friends, date nights, and larger gatherings. The a la carte menu is great for sharing and for vegetarian and vegan patrons, there’s a vegan menu.

Delilah

Late night diners should definitely put Delilah on the itinerary with a goal of staying late for the can’t-miss entertainment. This is another Wynn Las Vegas entry with a sister location in Los Angeles. Legendary drinks (thanks to a world class mixologist) pair surprisingly well with elevated classic comfort foods like chicken tenders, short ribs, and wagyu beef Wellington. The desserts aren’t to be missed either thanks to treats like strawberry shortcake Baked Alaska.

But what people really come here for is the vibe. The concept hinges on the theme of a former showgirl (named Delilah of course) inheriting a super club in Las Vegas who has filled the space with art and tchotchkes that she’s amassed over the years. And this is reflected in the space’s Art Deco design.

Ocean Prime Las Vegas

Ocean Prime has 18 locations across the US, with the Las Vegas entry located inside CityCenter’s newish “63” luxury retail development. As the name implies, a reservation here offers access to a surf and turf style menu that shifts between classic steak choices like filet mignon, dry-aged wagyu, and ribeye, as well as “surf” options like East and West Coast oysters, lobster and crab meat cocktails. What sets this Ocean Prime location apart from the others is that only Las Vegas offers a lounge menu featuring a champagne hour, vodka service, and lounge-only dishes.

Momofuku

Gabriele Stabile

Momofuku is part of a larger restaurant group with other Asian-inspired venues in Las Vegas, California and New York. For fans of true fusion menus, Momofuku combines Korean, Philippine, Japanese, and American cuisine into family-style dishes. The restaurant boasts popular picks like pork belly buns, shoyu pork ramen, and spicy chicken sandos. To celebrate its 20th anniversary year, every month the venue is re-releasing an iconic menu item. So, be sure to ask about the current anniversary menu item during the next visit to this restaurant in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

District One Kitchen & Bar

For those ready to get off the main strip in Las Vegas and enjoy some Vietnamese fare, consider a field trip to District One. Yes, this is located in a strip mall. But it’s also some of the best-rated Vietnamese food in the city. Unsurprisingly, the pho is one of the most popular dishes with the 1.5-pound Maine lobster topped pho grabbing everyone’s attention on social media. The vibe is ultra laid back here, because everyone’s here to eat — and eat well. However, this can’t-miss post is also known for its beef carpaccio and oxtail broth which is routinely used in the pho and the Big Bone Soup.

Las Vegas Is For Foodies

While gambling may be the first thing that draws many to Las Vegas, the endless food options will keep tourists coming back. Although many of the restaurants in this town have sister locations elsewhere, there’s something very comforting about knowing almost any culinary desire can be satisfied in one place. Whether just for 24 hours or a full week, there are plenty of choices to satisfy everyone’s tastes.