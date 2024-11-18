Chicago is often known as the food capital of the Midwest, but Detroit’s dining scene proves it is a contender for the top spot. America’s heartland region is one of the most important in the country. The Midwest is an agricultural powerhouse with over 127 million acres of farmland. What’s so great about Detroit is restauranteurs can create rich and flavorful dining experiences, thanks to their proximity to sourcing fresh ingredients locally. Ultimately, this is one of many reasons why Detroit has an incredible culinary scene. You can taste such greatness. Here are the best restaurants to experience while visiting Motor City.

Alpino

Just as its name suggests, Alpino is inspired by regional dishes from the Alps. Sticking true to its roots, the menu is inspired by ingredients sourced from the hills, fields, rivers, and streams. Mountain landscapes provide a yearlong diversity in agriculture, from herbs and flowers, farmed animals, wild game, and river fish. The goal for the team is to cultivate a communal atmosphere centered around high-quality food that pairs with excellent wine, music, and hospitable service.

Location : Corktown

: Corktown Owner : David Richter

: David Richter Type of Cuisine : Alpine

: Alpine Menu Spotlight : Ragu Tagliatelle With Piedmontese Beef, Breaded Strauss Veal, and a Creamy Morel Rahmsauce

: Ragu Tagliatelle With Piedmontese Beef, Breaded Strauss Veal, and a Creamy Morel Rahmsauce Before you go: The restaurant takes reservations online.

Baobab Fare

Baobab Fare is a rare find in the country. The owners are serving a taste of the East African country Burundi to the Motor City. Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere Nijimberes, the owners, say they were welcomed to Detroit as refugees with open arms. Now, the husband-and-wife team gives that same love back to Detroit with food. Baobab is more than a restaurant named after Africa’s iconic trees of life; it’s also a juice bar, food truck, and grocery store that embodies the spirit of “Detroit Ni Nyymbani,” which means Detroit is Home.

Location: New Center Area

New Center Area Owners: Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere

Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere Type of Cuisine: Burundi, East African

Burundi, East African Menu Spotlight: Samaki, Side of Rice Pilau, Mboga, Nyumbani.

Samaki, Side of Rice Pilau, Mboga, Nyumbani. Before you go: Closed on Mondays. Vegetarian options are available.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

In Detroit’s canal district, an underrated gem on the city’s East Side is a restaurant the owners say has a “low-key and casual vibe” they refer to as “drunk grandma.” Coriander Kitchen & Farm is a woman-owned restaurant and bar in a former marina. From the moment you walk in, it gives guests the sense of a waterside hideaway in the city. The owners serve lunch, dinner, and brunch on Sundays. Because the property is close to nature, you may even see otters, waterfowl, beavers, and wild turkeys during your visit.

Location: Canal District

Canal District Owners: Allison Heeres and Gwen Meyer

Allison Heeres and Gwen Meyer Type of Cuisine: American

American Menu Spotlight: Marrow Burger, Oxtail, Saag – an Indian stew of organic water spinach, kale chickpeas, cumin, chili, and turmeric.

Marrow Burger, Oxtail, Saag – an Indian stew of organic water spinach, kale chickpeas, cumin, chili, and turmeric. Before you go: Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Brunch only on Sundays.

Imaginate

Imaginate is a cutting-edge restaurant from the owner of Table No. 2. One thing that stands out at this fine-dining establishment is the theatrical 3-D projection mapping at the 14-seat chef’s table. Once inside, guests will experience a thumb-size chef put together virtual steaks on their plates. Imaginate is the first of its kind with this exciting virtual visual mapping in the United States.

Seating at the chef’s table show is limited, so reserving ahead of time is a must. The five-course menu costs $150 per person, and the seven-course menu costs $175 per person.

Location: Royal Park

Royal Park Owner: Omar Mitchell

Omar Mitchell Type of Cuisine: Fine dining American restaurant

Fine dining American restaurant Menu Spotlight: Airline Chicken, Ribeye Steak, Mac and Cheese, French Onion Soup

Airline Chicken, Ribeye Steak, Mac and Cheese, French Onion Soup Before you go: Serves vegan dishes. Reservations are required.

Ladder 4 Wine Bar

Ladder 4 is a wine bar in a historic firehouse where the owners explore the complexity and culture of wine and food. Since opening in February 2022, it has received recognition for its food and service and consistently has ranked as the best in Detroit and the country. Ladder 4 offers some of the city’s most creative flavors as a slow-dining café and wine bar.

The restaurant’s menu is consistently evolving, so don’t expect to experience the same thing twice – at least not in the same way.

Location: Corktown

Corktown Owner: James Cadariu

James Cadariu Type of Cuisine: American

American Menu Spotlight: Whole Trout Grilled Over Fig Wood With Chow Chow and Salsa Verde, Olive-Fed Wagyu Club Steak Frites With Green Peppercorn Jus

Whole Trout Grilled Over Fig Wood With Chow Chow and Salsa Verde, Olive-Fed Wagyu Club Steak Frites With Green Peppercorn Jus Before you go: The restaurant accepts reservations online. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Marrow

Marrow allows you to appreciate farmers worldwide. With a mission to build and support a sustainable food system in the Great Lakes region, Marrow is working to bring the food lifecycle back to the basics. That means supporting farmers directly, honoring the animals and land, and maintaining a small footprint in sourcing and distribution.

The four-time James Beard nominated restaurant Marrow combines Executive Chef Sarah Welch’s (Top Chef Season 19 finalist) creative culinary genius with local and ethically sourced products. The result is an inventive menu with signature dishes that demonstrate why the origin and farming practices of ingredients create superior flavors, textures, and taste.

There are two ways to experience Marrow: through the restaurant and the butcher shop.

Location: West Village

West Village Owner: Ping Ho

Ping Ho Type of Cuisine: American

American Menu Spotlight: Crispy Pork Belly, Braised Michigan Short Rib, Local Pumpkin Triangoli, Lamb Kefta

Crispy Pork Belly, Braised Michigan Short Rib, Local Pumpkin Triangoli, Lamb Kefta Before you go: The restaurant accepts reservations online.

Selden Standard

Do you know that feeling of joy when sharing great food with friends? That’s the energy the team is bringing at Selden Standard. The flavors come from local farms captured at the peak of the season. The food is then prepared in the wood-fired oven, and before it’s served, it is served on small plates in shareable portions.

Inside, the restaurant is comfortable. It is designed as a rustic and casual destination with a “come as you are” approach.

Location: Midtown

Midtown Owner: Evan Hansen and Chef Andy Hollyday

Evan Hansen and Chef Andy Hollyday Type of Cuisine: New American

New American Menu Spotlight: Pan Roasted Half Chicken, Grilled Octopus, Chittara

Pan Roasted Half Chicken, Grilled Octopus, Chittara Before you go: Reservations are accepted on Open Table.

Sozai

Located in a little city just north of Detroit, Sozai is bringing people the comforts of Grandma’s home cooking alongside the excitement of innovative new dishes. The flavors are inspired by ingredients from around the globe, with a special appreciation for items sourced from local farms and fisheries.

Sozai is proud to serve sustainable sushi with a close eye on traceability, fish populations, fishing methods, and farming practices.

Location: Clawson

Clawson Owner: Hajime Sato

Hajime Sato Type of Cuisine: Japanese

Japanese Menu Spotlight: Omakase NAMI, Tuna Tartare, Alabacore, Chawanmushi

Omakase NAMI, Tuna Tartare, Alabacore, Chawanmushi Before you go: Reservations are required, and the guidelines are pretty strict.

Standby

Known as your “bartender’s favorite spot,” Standby is a cocktail bar and restaurant in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Standby’s beverage program uses innovative techniques to bring new flavors and experiences to the glass while paying homage to the classics. Standby’s highlights include Hot Honey Chicken Sliders, Coconut Shrimp with Jerk Mayo, and Spaghetti al Limone.

Location: Downtown

Downtown Owner: Chef Brendon Edwards, Bartender Joe Robinson

Chef Brendon Edwards, Bartender Joe Robinson Type of Cuisine: American

American Menu Spotlight: Coconut Calamari, Short Rib Tacos, Standby Burger, Perch and Chips

Coconut Calamari, Short Rib Tacos, Standby Burger, Perch and Chips Before you go: The restaurant accepts reservations online.

Leña

The philosophy is simple at Leña yet profound: food is an extension of hospitality. This is the belief the owners say guides every dish they create, bottle selection, cocktail choice, and guest interaction.

“We’re not just serving meals; we’re crafting experiences, weaving together the rich tapestry of Catalonian and Basque traditions with the vibrant local spirit of Detroit,” the owners say.

Leña supports local farms and is dedicated to community and sustainability.

Amirali Mirhashemian / Unsplash

Location: Brush Park

Brush Park Owners: Tarun Kajeepeta and Matt Tulpa

Tarun Kajeepeta and Matt Tulpa Type of Cuisine: Spanish

Spanish Menu Spotlight: Pollo Con Piperrada, Bocadillo Con Chorizo,

Pollo Con Piperrada, Bocadillo Con Chorizo, Before you go: Reservations are accepted online. The restaurant opens every day at 5 pm and is closed on Tuesdays.

Restaurants in Detroit offer the cozy and unpretentious vibes the Midwest is known for while humbly spotlighting the people who deserve recognition the most: the nation’s farmers. Because of that, restaurants in Detroit provide a farm-to-table experience where the flavors are explosive simply because of how the ingredients are sourced. This creates an undeniably rich dining experience made wholesome by the fact that you can share it with friends.