Melting ice. Rising sea levels and temperatures. Multiple inches of snow in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Wildfires in Los Angeles. There are an abundance of examples that climate change exists. Remote places such as Bouvet Island have become a go-to for studying climate change. It’s happening, whether climate change deniers want to accept it or not. And it’s not like you can book an Airbnb to escape it, so where are some of the best places to live for climate change? Environmentally friendly travelers can start looking at these seven cities.

Portland, Oregon

Josh Hild

Weather wise, Portland weather is fairly easy to predict. It doesn’t have extreme heat waves, flooding nor wildfires. Summers are short, warm and dry while winters are frigid and wet. Portland’s mild climate also results in abundant freshwater. Portland also has an affinity for tiny homes. Why does this matter? Nicknamed “America’s Tiny Capital,” Portland has at least 700 tiny homes. Because of how compact tiny homes are, the owners of these homes also require less energy for heating, cooling and powering appliances. These energy-efficient homes use quality insulation, solar panels and eco-friendly appliances, which helps reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Austin, Texas

Pixabay

Similar to Portland, Austin also has love for tiny homes. In tiny home communities such as the Village Farm, located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Decker Lane, the “agrihood” has homes with solar roofs, recycled building materials, composting, water-efficient fixtures and rainwater harvesting.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Korie Jenkins

The Environmental Collaboration Office is focused on developing new net-zero energy homes in the City of Milwaukee as a part of the forthcoming Climate and Equity Plan. These certified Zero Energy Ready Home (ZERH) are insulated with solar-ready roofs, fresh air ventilation, efficient water heating, electric vehicle chargers for cars, high-performance windows, energy star appliances and LED lighting.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Nicolas DeSarno

Although this city is already experiencing hotter summers and more frigid winners, it’s also taking steps to fight against climate change by setting a goal to reduce 50% of energy and water consumption by 2030. Part of its Climate Action Plan 3.0 plan includes making sure new buildings are carbon-neutral, reducing sewer volume by 50% from 2013 levels, and improving efficiency of public streetlights and traffic signals.

San Francisco, California

Jessica Bryant

If you live here, there’s a pretty good chance you won’t be alarmed when the Weather Channel is on, primarily because the city has a moderate maritime climate with mild winters and summers. Even before the recent Los Angeles wildfires happened, a growing group of Californians in rural areas and in the suburbs of San Francisco are going off the grid. While off-the-grid homes often use renewable energy sources like solar or wind power, you’d have to really be willing to live a drastically different, nature-friendly lifestyle to commit to this one. Living off the grid means living independently of public utilities (i.e., water, electricity and gas). It’s catching on with a lot of the West Coast territories, including Colorado, Oregon, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona and Alaska. The perk of it is learning to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and other resources.

Elkton, Maryland

Gary Cole

Maryland has highs and lows when it comes to climate change in its cities. For example, Baltimore has the lowest risk for fire and floods while Easton has the highest risk for fire and Annapolis has the highest risk for floods. Salisbury has the lowest risk for heat, and Annapolis has the highest risk. Annapolis has the lowest risk for precipitation, and Elkton has the highest risk. Salisbury has the lowest risk for drought, and Bowie has the highest risk. And in Elkton, the wastewater treatment plant has been upgraded to provide cleaner, state-of-the-art technology, energy and cost-efficient devices, and is currently refurbishing two 900,000-gallon reservoirs.

Denver, Colorado

Thomas Ward

Denver has long ago been on top of trying to cut carbon pollution. Because the city is already experiencing extreme heat, drought, flooding and worsening air quality, it took the lead on the Climate Protection Fund. This fund dedicates more than $40 million to climate action every year. Denver’s electric grid is guesstimated to be 100% carbon-free by 2050, including electric cars and electric bikes, electric heat pumps, and electric induction stoves. The city also plans to add 10,000 megawatts of new wind and solar power in the next decade.

Leaving the U.S. Won’t Outrun Climate Change

Grabbing a passport to move to eco-friendly places such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, British Columbia or Scotland may seem like the way to go with recent political news rolling back efforts meant to slow down or improve on climate change. And you would be justified for leaving if your city is doing nothing to change matters.

However, keeping upcoming state elections in mind and politicians who care about issues related to climate change will make a big difference in the United States. Local elections matter as much as federal elections, and keeping tabs on ways to improve your city may be more beneficial than packing a suitcase. Do what you can do to improve your own carbon footprint at home, then look on a local level to see what can be done. It may not happen all at once, and you don’t have to run out and live off-the-grid or buy a tiny home. But if you want to, that’s OK too.