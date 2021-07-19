Photo Credit: Rick Jamison
Beyond Beaches: The Best Places To Hike In Antigua
While Antigua is known for its beaches (there are 365 of them, by the way) it’s also a great place for scenic hikes. I recently traveled to Antigua, and I can give you the low down on the three best hiking trails in Antigua.
Only a three-hour flight from Miami, Antigua is a tiny island with big adventure. During my trip, I stayed at the Carlisle Bay resort, which is a perfect “home base” for exploring the island. The Carlisle Bay is located on the south coast of the Island, and with only 87 suites on the property, the resort feels intimate, but there’s still lots to do. The resort has four restaurants, a 17,000 sq foot spa, sailing lessons, fitness classes, and most importantly gorgeous views everywhere you look.
While a visit to Antigua should include laying out on the beach, it should also include a visit to one of these hiking trails. Depending on where you decide to stay, your resort can arrange a guided hike, which is the best way to go. Our guide that was provided by Carlisle Bay resort was very knowledgeable of the area and told us about the different plants and fruit native to Antigua. And if you can’t do all three, don’t worry— Antigua is the type of place that you’ll want to come back to again and again.
1. Mount Obama
I’ll start with what is probably the most well-known hike. During my stay, the Carlisle Bay Resort arranged a hike to Mount Obama. Formerly known as Boggy Peak, the mountain was renamed in 2009 after former U.S. President Barack Obama’s historic win. Mount Obama is only a five-minute drive from the Carlisle Bay resort, and the resort can provide a driver and a personal guide for the hike, making the trip seamless.
The hike will take you to the highest point in Antigua (1,319 feet in the air) and the trail can be strenuous at times. I hit the gym a few times a week, I still had to stop and take frequent breaks. The hike is just over four miles round trip, and depending on your fitness level, expect the hike to take 2-3 hours to complete.
While the hike does take some effort, the view at the top is worth it. While our view was a little obstructed that day, on a clear day, hikers can expect to see the lush rolling hills of Antigua and neighboring islands like Montserrat.
2. Signal Hill
Signal Hill is another great hike and the second-highest point in Antigua at 1,198 feet. A hike up Signal Hill will take about 2 hours, and you’ll be rewarded with 360 views of the island.
Antigua is also known as the sailing capital of the Eastern Caribbean, so you’ll also get to see some impressive boats and yachts from your vantage point. The trail also has some challenging, slippery sections and tree roots to watch out for, so bring some good, comfortable shoes to enjoy the hike.
3. Pillar of Hercules
The Pillar of Hercules hike gets its name from the rock formations that have been carved from the wind and waves. This coastline hike will take about an hour depending on your stops and is the easiest of the three hikes.
The views here are spectacular, and you may also see some sea turtles or other sea life. The Pillar of Hercules hike is unique because there are trails that lead down to the beach. Getting down to the beach means hopping over small rocks and boulders and wading through the tide, but it’s a great way to end a hike on a hot day.
