Beyond Beaches: The Best Places To Hike In Antigua

While Antigua is known for its beaches (there are 365 of them, by the way) it’s also a great place for scenic hikes. I recently traveled to Antigua, and I can give you the low down on the three best hiking trails in Antigua.

Only a three-hour flight from Miami, Antigua is a tiny island with big adventure. During my trip, I stayed at the Carlisle Bay resort, which is a perfect “home base” for exploring the island. The Carlisle Bay is located on the south coast of the Island, and with only 87 suites on the property, the resort feels intimate, but there’s still lots to do. The resort has four restaurants, a 17,000 sq foot spa, sailing lessons, fitness classes, and most importantly gorgeous views everywhere you look.

While a visit to Antigua should include laying out on the beach, it should also include a visit to one of these hiking trails. Depending on where you decide to stay, your resort can arrange a guided hike, which is the best way to go. Our guide that was provided by Carlisle Bay resort was very knowledgeable of the area and told us about the different plants and fruit native to Antigua. And if you can’t do all three, don’t worry— Antigua is the type of place that you’ll want to come back to again and again.