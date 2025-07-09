Admittedly, I was a packing cube hater. For the longest, I found them to be pointless and another item to take up much-needed space. My mother was in the army and passed down the packing skills she learned in basic training. I pride myself on being a flat wardrobe packer who can fit up to a week of clothes in a carry-on.

But as I revved up and considered more adventurous vacations, my shoes would get dirty and dusty, and the last thing I wanted to do was place the shoes in my luggage without a barrier. Then, there are those times when your carry-on goes through the “other lane” during TSA security checks. As agents rummage through your things, there’s that agonizing moment thinking about all the embarrassing things that can be in your bag.

I stumbled on my first set of packing cubes by chance. My sister left a few cubes while visiting, and I shamelessly used what she left when I needed to keep my denim from bleeding on my white and light-colored items. There was no way I was taking any chances, so I placed my denim pieces and light-colored items in two separate packing cubes.

To my surprise, I was hit with the packing-cube bug. What surprised me the most was how easily the packing cubes kept my wardrobe organized in my luggage and hotel room. Another win was that the cubes didn’t take up much space at all. Needless to say, I am officially a packing cube believer and have gone on to purchase at least two more sets. After much research and testing on myself, here are the top three packing cubes worth adding to your travel essentials.

Our Top 3 Packing Cube Picks

The Best Packing Cubes Overall: Monos Compressible Packing Cubes

If this isn’t your first rodeo with packing cubes and you are ready for something more reliable, it doesn’t get much better than the Monos Compressible Packing Cubes. This set allows you to keep your clothes and items neatly organized. The Monos luggage set comes in two variations: a six-cube set and a four-cube set. The smaller set is ideal for carry-ons while the larger set is better for checked-in bags.

These premium packing cubes are renowned for their ability to compress your wardrobe. The brand claims that it can compress up to 60% of its height, allowing you to pack more. The exterior is made with tear-resistant and water-resistant twill.

Product Details: The sets measure, in inches, from 7.1 × 4.3 × 4.5 for the smallest packing cube to 16.9 × 12.2 × 4.5 for the largest.

The Best Packing Cubes On A Budget: Veken 8 Set Packing Cubes

This Veken Set of Packing Cubes has become my go-to. Call these my emotional support packing cubes, because traveling with them creates stress-free travel. These cubes are the most effective way to optimize organization and space. If you look at the outside of each packing cube, it guides you on what to pack by featuring pictures of items that are most suitable.

I’ve had this set for three years and find it to be durable, with no scratches or frayed threads from the zippers. What has been impressive is the durability, as I can be rough with my belongings.

There are eight different cubes and toiletry bags to choose from, making organizing and packing easier. The breathable mesh panels keep items fresh and visible, allowing you to quickly identify and access your belongings without having to open every cube.

Product Details: Each set consists of eight products, including a small cube, an extra-large cube, a toiletry bag, a shoe bag, one laundry bag, and an accessories bag, as well as one large cube and a medium cube. The cubes are lightweight, foldable, and easy to handle.

The Best For Business Travelers: Eagle Creek Pack-it Starter Set

While the Eagle Creek Pack-it Starter Set is great for everyday wear, this packing cube set is a winner for travelers packing business professional attire. You can organize your clothing and keep it wrinkle-free. The compressible garment envelope and folding board make it easy to crease and pack collared shirts and other items of dress wear. The folding board can pack up to 12 items including shirts and pants.

The other two packing cubes allow you to shrink, roll, and fold items in space-saving parcels. These cubes come equipped with quick-grab handles for added convenience. An added benefit is having complete confidence in packing your liquids since they are equipped with water-resistant fabric.

Product Details: A set of Eagle Creek Pack-its includes three pieces. They are made from durable, translucent poly rip-stop material with antimicrobial protection. Regarding dimensions, the large garment folder is approximately 17 x 12 inches, the small Pack-It Isolate Cube is approximately 7 x 10 inches, and the Medium Pack-It Isolate Cube measures around 10 x 14 inches.

