The Best International Destinations In 2021 According To Black Travelers
We haven’t gotten back to pre-pandemic levels yet. According to the latest edition of the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, an estimated 54 million tourists crossed international borders in July 2021. This means that travel lovers have returned to airports and visited places of their dreams. Black travelers are no exception, indeed.
While 2021 isn’t over yet, some positive signs show that traveling is rebounding with some adjustings and safety procedures in place.
Travel Noire has rounded up the places Black travelers enjoyed the most this year, according to comments and likes on Instagram. Here’s a look at the 20 spots we’re deeming as the best destinations in 2021.
1. Morocco
Located at the mouth of the Mediterranean Sea, Morocco is the closest point of contact to Europe for Africa.
Morocco offers a blend of cultures and religions, a country known for its amazing hospitality. And, Morroco is definitely one of the favorite destinations for Black travelers, with many shared photos on social media.
2. Egypt
The appeal for tourists visiting Egypt is huge. With pyramids and other historic sites that show the greatness of the most amazing civilizations in human history, this African nation constantly lures Black travelers— and 2021 was no different.
3. Italy
With almost 100 million tourists per year according to the Italian Government Tourist Board, Italy is the third most visited country in international tourism arrivals. From the majestic Amalfi Coast to the Coliseum, Black travelers also had Italy on their bucket list in 2021.
4. Greece
The World Travel Awards selected Greece as the top destination for Europe in 2021. It is easy to understand why.
Greece offers breathtaking landscapes, perfect weather and affordable accommodations, food and activities. Therefore, Greece was one of the most visited destinations for Black travelers in 2021.
5. Turkey
As Travel Noire reported in October, Istanbul, Turkey, the largest city in the country, is overflowing with an incredible amount of history and culture.
The city offers a unique blend of cultures and is welcoming to people from all over.
6. Costa Rica
The history of Black people in Costa Rica dates back to the 16th century, when the first enslaved Aficans arrived in the country.
Now, this tiny country in Central America is one of the top destinations for Black travelers, where they can enjoy beautiful beaches and great food.
7. Tulum (Mexico)
Over the past few years, Tulum has exploded in popularity. It has sun, sand, great restaurants, cocktail bars, Mayan ruins, and cenotes to swim and photograph. As Travel Noire’s IG followers revealed, Tulum was a must-go place in 2021.
8. Cartagena (Colombia)
Cartagena, Colombia, is one of the most popular destinations for Black travelers in South America. This colorful city delights and enchants visitors.
The city, nestled between the Caribbean Sea, historical walls, and impenetrable tropical heat, offers something special for Black travelers – a strong Afrocentric authenticity.
9. Thailand
Tourism in Thailand attracts more than 35 million people annually and consistently ranks among the top 10 tourist destinations in the world.
And this Southern Asian kingdom still has several amazing and often overlooked destinations.
Sandy, white beaches, translucent, turquoise waters, and a slice of the traditional way of life are some of the items that made Black travelers choose Thailand as one of their favorite destinations in 2021.
10. Brazil
Brazil is one of the most visited countries in the Southern Hemisphere and is known for its natural settings, Carnival, samba, bossa nova, balneario beaches and authentic food.
It also offers a very interesting Afro-centric scenario, which is a very attractive quality for Black travelers who seek to engage the African diaspora in a country where the largest Afro-descendant population outside Africa is found.
11. Maldives
The Maldives has become one of the most instagrammable places over the past few years. Located in the Indian Ocean, it is best known for its blue lagoons, diverse reefs, and pristine sand beaches. Fun fact: the Maldives are made up of around small 1,190 islands.
12. United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates is considered one of the safest countries in the world, according to Gallup’s Global Law and Order report 2021.
In fact, the country, that has become a top destination for travelers from many places, holds modern and stunning buildings and maintain its traditional roots, which is seen as a perfect combination for many travelers— Black travelers included.
13. Portugal
As Travel Noire reported in October, Portugal is a hot spot for those looking to live abroad, and one of the most welcoming countries for Black Americans.
Due to its lower cost of living combined with the beautiful weather, low maintenance, and culture, many Black Americans consider moving there or, at least, visit.
14. San Juan, Puerto Rico
San Juan, Puerto Rico is known for its lively bars, exciting nightlife, and historic sites, but, for many Black travelers, it’s also a perfect place to unwind through a wellness getaway.
For those feeling burned out by work or just life in general, a few days away and a change in scenery might be the break you need.
15. Tanzania
Tanzania is a cultural explosion set on a stage of pristine waters and sandy beaches. Between all the activities, don’t miss the sights you won’t ever see anywhere else.
From marvels of nature to architectural achievements, Black travelers have also chosen Tanzania as one of their favorites in 2021.
16. Kenya
Kenya has received the top award for African travel. The East African country has been named Africa’s leading tourist destination in 2020 by the World Travel Awards, as Travel Noir reported in last year.
In April 2021, Travel Noire shared Queenie’s story about her visit to this African country.
“In Kenya I didn’t feel Black, I just felt human. I blended right in, and I didn’t have things like people and systems constantly reminding me every day that I was Black. I could just exist as a human being,” she told Travel Noire.
17. Jamaica
For Black travelers, Jamaica is a very special place. The environment is vibrant. The people are energetic and full of life. From breathtaking beaches and unique food experiences on the island, Jamaica has a lot to offer.
18. Indonesia
Located in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is the largest country consisting only of islands.
Bali is the country’s most famous destination. Known for its beauty and the richness of its culture, Black travelers find Bali to be the perfect place to relax.
19. St Lucia
As Travel Noire reported this year, St. Lucia is the romance capital of the Caribbean. The Eastern Caribbean island has been voted “World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination” an astounding 12 years in a row by the World Travel Awards.
Besides that, this Caribbean island also holds breathtaking landscapes and delicious cuisine.
20. Ghana
In 2020, a promotional campaign was launched by Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism known as Year of Return. Since then, Black travelers have flocked to the African country, landing it on this list of most visited places in 2021 by Black travelers.