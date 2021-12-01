The Best International Destinations In 2021 According To Black Travelers

We haven’t gotten back to pre-pandemic levels yet. According to the latest edition of the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, an estimated 54 million tourists crossed international borders in July 2021. This means that travel lovers have returned to airports and visited places of their dreams. Black travelers are no exception, indeed.

While 2021 isn’t over yet, some positive signs show that traveling is rebounding with some adjustings and safety procedures in place.

Travel Noire has rounded up the places Black travelers enjoyed the most this year, according to comments and likes on Instagram. Here’s a look at the 20 spots we’re deeming as the best destinations in 2021.