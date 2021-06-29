Win A 7-Night All-Inclusive Romantic Getaway For Two To St. Lucia

St.Lucia is the romance capital of the Caribbean. The Eastern Caribbean island has been voted “World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination” an astounding 12 years in a row by the World Travel Awards. This makes the Helen of the West Indies the prime location for a romantic getaway courtesy of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Three couples will have the chance to experience the island’s magic with a 7-Night All-Inclusive stay for two at some of the most luxurious properties. The package also includes roundtrip airfare, roundtrip transfers, island excursions, and gourmet dining. While St. Lucia is renowned for its instagrammable Sulphur Springs mud bath, the world’s only drive-in volcano, and the oft-mentioned signature Pitons, there are many more layers to unpeel. Guests will get to know the true essence of the island through local rum and chocolate excursions, picnics at scenic spots, and candlelit dinners over champagne and French and Creole-influenced cuisine.

The hosts for this romance soaked week are Ti Kaye Resort & Spa, Calabash Cove Resort & Spa, Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet.

The contest is open from now until August 4th, 2021 to participants from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Winners will be announced on August 6th via the @TravelSaintLucia social media pages.

If you’re not one of the chosen few for the romantic getaway, there are still amazing deals being rolled out across the island. Participating hotels and resorts include Akasha; Anse Chastanet; BodyHoliday; Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel; Calabash Cove Resort & Spa, Crystals Villa Hotel; Fond Doux Plantation & Resort; Heavenly Suites; Jade Mountain; Ladera; Rendezvous; Sandals; Stonefield Villa Resort; Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort; The Landings Resort and Spa; Têt Rouge Resort; Villa Beach Cottages; and Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort.

For more information on the romantic getaway and deep discounts at some of the leading properties in St. Lucia, visit www.stlucia.org/UltimateRomanceGiveaway and www.stlucia.org/UltimateRomanceOffers.

Find details on St. Lucia’s travel protocols here.