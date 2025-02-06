With its cosmopolitan boulevards in Bangkok, quiet beaches in Phuket, and its mist-shrouded hills in Chiang Mai, Thailand’s diverse beauty forms a stage for a range of high-class accommodations. In this roundup, we feature the ten best hotels in Thailand with traditional richness and international standards. These places welcome guests into their stylish rooms, thoughtful amenities, and a commitment to hospitality that has long distinguished Thailand as a premier destination. You will find the best cuisine, cultural landmarks, and tropical beauty at these carefully selected properties.

Capella Bangkok

Capella Bangkok has quickly risen to the top of Thailand’s luxury hotel scene, earning the coveted #1 spot on the World’s 50 Best Hotels list for 2024. This riverside gem boasts 101 rooms, suites, and villas, providing stunning views of the Chao Phraya River. The hotel’s Côte restaurant, helmed by Mauro Colagreco, earned a Michelin star within a year of opening, cementing Capella Bangkok’s status as a culinary destination. Don’t miss the boudoir-like Stella Bar for expertly crafted cocktails inspired by Bangkok’s most storied districts.

Area: Bangkok

Bangkok Type: Urban Luxury Resort

Urban Luxury Resort Feature Spotlight: Riverfront villas with private jacuzzis

Riverfront villas with private jacuzzis Before you go: Book a riverside villa for the ultimate luxury experience, complete with a private plunge pool and dedicated “Capella Culturist” to enhance your stay.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

A true icon of Bangkok’s hospitality scene and one of the best hotels in Thailand, the Mandarin Oriental has welcomed guests since 1876. This grand dame has only improved with age, thanks to frequent renovations and an ever-evolving culinary program that includes the new Kinu by chef Takagi Kazuo and the classic Thai restaurant Baan Phraya. Furthermore, the hotel’s spa remains unrivaled, offering innovative treatments like CBD-oil-infused massages and traditional Thai therapies using herbs from the Isan region.

Area: Bangkok

Bangkok Type: Historic Luxury Hotel

Historic Luxury Hotel Feature Spotlight: Legendary Authors’ Lounge

Legendary Authors’ Lounge Before you go: Don’t miss afternoon tea in the Authors’ Lounge, a nod to the literary greats who have stayed at the hotel over the years.

Amanpuri, Phuket

As the first Aman resort, Amanpuri set the standard for luxury in Thailand when it opened in 1988. Today, it remains one of the country’s most exclusive retreats, with 40 pavilions and 44 private villas cascading down a lush hillside to Pansea Beach. The resort’s spa is legendary. It has a range of treatments from top experts flown in from around the world. Additionally, each villa comes with its private pool, allowing ultimate privacy and relaxation.

Area: Phuket

Phuket Type: Ultra-Luxury Beach Resort

Ultra-Luxury Beach Resort Feature Spotlight: Exclusive spa treatments by world-renowned experts

Exclusive spa treatments by world-renowned experts Before you go: Book a sunset cruise on one of Amanpuri’s luxury yachts for an unforgettable Andaman Sea experience.

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

Situated among rice paddies and lush jungles, the Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai is one of the best hotels in Thailand for good reason. It combines Thai style and contemporary luxury. The resort’s beautiful pavilions and villas provide a serene retreat from the city while giving easy access to Chiang Mai’s cultural attractions. An expansive spa, stunning infinity pool, and three fine dining restaurants add to the luxe factor. The resort’s cooking academy is also a highlight, offering guests the chance to learn the secrets of Northern Thai cuisine.

Area: Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Type: Luxury Mountain Resort

Luxury Mountain Resort Feature Spotlight: Cooking academy featuring traditional Northern Thai cuisine

Cooking academy featuring traditional Northern Thai cuisine Before you go: Rise early for a sunrise yoga session overlooking the misty Mae Rim Valley.

Soneva Kiri, Koh Kood

Accessible only by the resort’s private plane, Soneva Kiri gives guests a once-in-a-lifetime escape on the pristine island of Koh Kood. The resort features one- to five-bedroom villas, each with a private pool and stunning ocean or jungle views. Moreover, unique experiences abound, from dining in a bamboo pod hoisted high in the treetops to stargazing at the resort’s observatory. The chocolate room and innovative spa therapies add extra touches of indulgence.

Area: Koh Kood

Koh Kood Type: Eco-Luxury Island Resort

Eco-Luxury Island Resort Feature Spotlight: Treetop dining pod experience

Treetop dining pod experience Before you go: Don’t miss the chance to stay in the 5 Bedroom Sunset Ocean View Pool Reserve. It’s atop the jungle slopes and features a treehouse, spa treatment area, gym, steam rooms, and water slide.

The Siam, Bangkok

Set on a riverside plot in Bangkok’s historic Dusit district, The Siam feels like a portal to a bygone era. This Bill Bensley-designed masterpiece fuses Art Deco aesthetics with traditional Thai elements, creating a unique atmosphere that sets it apart from other luxury hotels in the capital. The Siam’s facilities include a Muay Thai boxing ring, a tattoo studio, and a spa. Don’t miss dining at Chon Thai Restaurant, located within three antique Thai houses overlooking the Chao Phraya River.

Area: Bangkok

Bangkok Type: Urban Resort

Urban Resort Feature Spotlight: On-site Muay Thai boxing ring

On-site Muay Thai boxing ring Before you go: Book a sunset cocktail cruise on the hotel’s vintage rice barge for a memorable Bangkok experience.

Keemala, Phuket

One of the best hotels in Thailand, Keemala offers a whimsical escape from Phuket’s typical beach resorts. The property features four types of villas inspired by fictional ancient Phuket tribes, each with its distinct design. Every accommodation option provides a luxurious experience, from tent-like structures to bird’s nest-inspired suites. The resort’s holistic spa, farm-to-table dining, and focus on wellness make it an ideal retreat for those looking to rejuvenate in style.

Area: Phuket

Phuket Type: Design-Focused Luxury Resort

Design-Focused Luxury Resort Feature Spotlight: Unique treehouse-style villas

Unique treehouse-style villas Before you go: Try the “Bird’s Nest” villas for a sleeping experience above the treetops.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

Perched on a ridge overlooking the border of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos, this resort allows guests to interact ethically and sustainably with rescued elephants. The luxurious rooms and suites provide stunning views of the jungle and the Mekong River. The resort’s spa, infinity pool, and gourmet dining options ensure a comfortable stay, while the on-site elephant camp offers educational and immersive experiences with these gentle giants.

Area: Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai Type: Luxury Jungle Resort

Luxury Jungle Resort Feature Spotlight: Ethical elephant experiences

Ethical elephant experiences Before you go: Book the Mekong Explorer Tent. It boasts an outdoor bathtub on the deck for a serene soak amid nature

Six Senses Yao Noi

Nestled on a small island in the stunning Phang Nga Bay, Six Senses Yao Noi has luxury and sustainability. The resort’s villas, constructed primarily from local materials, have a private pool and breathtaking views of the bay’s limestone karsts. Six Senses Yao Noi’s commitment to wellness is evident in its extensive spa offerings, yoga programs, and farm-to-table dining experiences. Don’t miss the chance to visit the organic chicken farm or take a Thai cooking class using fresh ingredients from the resort’s gardens.

Area: Phang Nga Bay

Phang Nga Bay Type: Eco-Luxury Island Resort

Eco-Luxury Island Resort Feature Spotlight: Hilltop reserve with panoramic Andaman Sea views

Hilltop reserve with panoramic Andaman Sea views Before you go: Reserve a sunset cocktail at the Hilltop Reserve for views of Phang Nga Bay.

The Standard, Hua Hin

Bringing a fresh dose of energy to the traditionally sleepy beach town of Hua Hin, The Standard has quickly become a favorite among Thailand’s trendsetting crowd. The hotel’s midcentury modern-inspired design, complete with pops of color and playful touches, creates an atmosphere that sets it apart from its more conservative neighbors. The main pool is the heart of the action, with Bangkok’s beau monde lounging under candy-striped umbrellas while DJs spin tunes. The hotel’s restaurants serve up creative Thai-with-a-twist bites, perfect for grazing throughout the day.

Area: Hua Hin

Hua Hin Type: Design-Forward Beach Resort

Design-Forward Beach Resort Feature Spotlight: Retro-chic pool scene with live DJs

Retro-chic pool scene with live DJs Before you go: Pack your most stylish swimwear – the pool scene here is as much about seeing and being seen as it is about relaxation.

These 10 best hotels in Thailand represent the pinnacle of luxury accommodation in the country for 2025. Each property has that coveted Thai hospitality, world-class amenities, and unforgettable experiences that will leave you longing to return to the Land of Smiles.