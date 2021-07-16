Here's Where To Find The Best Food In Istanbul, Turkey

When I first arrived in Turkey, I must admit I was not immediately impressed with the food in Istanbul. Turkish food consists of a lot of grilled meats and vegetables, and relies on the natural flavor of the food. So, for someone coming from the States who is used to an abundance of various seasonings, my taste buds were crying out for more.

As it turns out, however, delicious food does indeed exist in Istanbul; you just have to know where to find it. Luckily, I had scheduled a food tour with one of With Locals‘ top-rated Istanbul tour guides, Sözüm Dila Metin, who took me around the city and showed me the spots with the best food.