With the grand opening of Universal Studios’ newest theme park, Epic Universe, just 15 minutes away, May 22 may be the perfect date for Walt Disney World’s loyalists to make a visit. Following years of development and construction, Epic Universe is primely poised to be Orlando, Florida’s latest family-friendly entertainment hub. The new theme park, Universal Orlando Resorts’ fourth, will include five worlds to explore, over 50 attractions, themed dining, retailers, merchandise, immersive storytelling, and more.

It’s unclear exactly how many are set to visit the new theme park on its opening day, May 22. However, the 750-acre property will likely see thousands of feet of traffic. With all those excited and adventurous people exploring Orlando’s latest attractions, those who opt for a Disney World trip on May 22 may benefit from shorter wait times for entry, getting on rollercoasters, and dining. The latter site’s iconic nighttime must-see experiences, such as Magic Kingdom’s Happily Ever After, may also be less crowded.

May 22 – a Thursday this year – will kick off Memorial Day weekend for many Americans. Disney World visitors may consider it a prime day to start celebrating their long holiday weekend. The home of Cinderella’s Castle usually sees heavy traffic surrounding Memorial Day. This year, however, it could be less dense due to those who visit Epic Universe instead.

Memorial Day weekend will be the last to enjoy the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival, which ends June 2. Also, the ESPN Wide World of Sports’ AAU Basketball Memorial Day Classic and the Disney Memorial Day Soccer Tournament will occur at Disney World from May 24 through May 26. Both events allow spectators, but tickets must be purchased in advance.

What Else Is There To Know About Visiting Walt Disney World After Epic Universe Opens?

Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro discussed the two parks on May 14 during the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference. He claimed that while the brand is competitive, he believes all new regional attractions can bode well for Disney’s traffic.

Speaking on the brand’s behalf, he said, “We’re always on the offensive… We’re constantly investing for the long term, fortifying each one of our theme parks.”

“If something is built new in central Florida, like Epic Universe” drawing visitors to the area, “that tourist is going to have to visit the Magic Kingdom,” Amaro added, according to Variety.