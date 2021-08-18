Dare To Go Bare: USA Named The 2nd Best Country For Skinny Dipping

Americans are apparently not shy when it comes to baring it all at the beach, even though it’s not completely legal. The United States is number two in the top ten of the best countries for skinny dipping. It’s the only North American country to make the list. European countries had a strong showing, nabbing two of the top three spots, with France and Spain. Two more European hotspots also made an appearance, along with a few surprises.

These are the results from a study conducted by Outforia, a platform that encourages people to connect with nature by curating and recommending the best outdoor resources available. Factoring into the final list was the number of nudist beaches, naturist campsites, average annual temperature, and average water temperature.

Swimming in the nude is still frowned upon or just plain taboo in several countries. If your birthday suit is your ‘outfit’ of choice while on vacay, avoid countries like the Bahamas, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Malaysia, the Maldives, Indonesia, and Brazil where laws against nudity are strictly enforced.

But if you want to let it all hang out without fear of judgment, here are the top ten best countries in the world for skinny dipping as compiled by Outforia.