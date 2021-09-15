6 Of Lisbon, Portugal's Best African Restaurants To Try

The capital of Portugal is home to some of the best African restaurants around, and offers great options for African immigrants who live and work there. But they are also a treat for those who are visiting the city and want to taste the flavor of some African nations.

The Portuguese-speaking African countries, also known as Lusophone Africa, consist of: Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe and, since 2011, Equatorial Guinea.

The six countries are former colonies of the Portuguese Empire, and they formed an interstate organization called PALOP, a colloquial acronym that translates to African Countries of Portuguese Official Language. For this reason, it’s not difficult to find good African restaurants in Lisbon, mainly dishes of Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde.

Fish, seafood, chicken, and dishes like cachupa, muamba, and fried banana found throughout the African restaurants in Lisbon.

Travel Noire has compiled some of the best African restaurants in Lisbon you should try while there. Here they are.