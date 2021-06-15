Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Ayesha Curry Says These Are The Best Black-Owned Hotels Across The Country
As outside opens back up and people start traveling again domestically, you may be wondering what destinations to travel to first. How about planning a vacation centered around Black-owned hotels and accommodations?
The summer issue of Ayesha Curry’s lifestyle magazine, Sweet July, highlights independent Black-owned hotels nationwide. Here’s a list of 10 that you should book:
1. Oaks Bluffs Inn Martha's Vineyard
Oaks Bluffs Inn is a ten-room inn on Martha’s Vineyard.
The Inn is located at the top of the main street in town, directly across from the two finest restaurants on the island. The harbor and beach are a five-minute walk down the street.
2. Ye Olde Manor House Elkhorn, Wisconsin
Ye Olde Manor House has eight guest rooms with private baths and an indoor heated pool.
When you drive onto its three landscaped acres, you will find a quiet, tree-shaded acreage that is the perfect spot for a short or long visit. It’s a perfect place for weddings, romantic getaways, reunions, retreats, and more.
3. Copper Door B&B Miami, Florida
The Copper Door B&B was created by Miami-based couple Jamila Ross and Akino West. It’s located in the heart of Historic Overtown.
The brand focuses on an intimate experience for guests all while featuring chef-driven amenities and local goods.
4. La Maison Houston, Texas
La Maison is a slice of European flavor in the heart of Houston.
You can discover a peaceful, relaxing environment within walking distance of some of Houston’s finest restaurants and most lively entertainment venues.
5. Urban Cowboy Nashville, Tennessee
Awake to fresh fruits, pastries, yogurt, and other breakfast staples at this restored Southwestern-inspired, Victorian mansion in Nashville.
It features eight rooms with Instagram-worthy wallpaper, detailed woodwork, and a complimentary whiskey drink to savor upon arrival. Makes a great spot for cocktails with outdoor seating at the Public House.
6. Six Acres Bed & Breakfast Cincinnati, Ohio
Six Acres Bed & Breakfast Inn is a boutique family-owned hotel that preserves the Underground Railroad’s living history.
The house was built in the 1850s by abolitionist Zebulon Strong. It was one of the major “stations” along the Underground Railroad for Black people escaping slavery in the south.
7. Akwaaba DC Washington, DC
In the heart of the nation’s capital stands Akwaaba DC, a historic townhouse in fashionable Dupont Circle.
You can walk to The White House and visit all the patriotic wonders of the city, take the Metro two stops to the Washington Convention Center, or visit the museums on the mall, a casual stroll away.
8. The Lorca Shandaken, New York
Established in 2019, The Lorca is a community of thoughtfully redesigned Catskills homes in Shandaken, New York.
The property features a wooded valley with two contemporary cottages, a large cabin, a streamside house, a farmhouse, and more.
The Lorca is minutes from attractions like Hunter Mountain, Belleayre, and Phoenicia, along with top hiking and cycling destinations. We host periodic retreats, events, and art exhibitions.
9. Salamander Resort & Spa Middleburg, Virginia
Salamander Resort & Spa is owned by Sheila Johnson. Tucked away on 340 acres in Middleburg, Virginia right outside of Washington, D.C., this resort is where you want to stay for self-care and indulgence.
10. Clevedale Inn Spartanburg, South Carolina
The Clevedale Inn is a gorgeous bed and breakfast that blends southern charm with modern accommodations for a vacation you won’t forget.
Originally built in 1913, this estate features various suites for you to choose from, each with its distinct style.