Faster Lines Coming To Atlanta's Airport With Delta's New TSA Pre-Check Lobby

Atlanta’s airport is one of the busiest in the world. But, thanks to Delta Air Lines, things will move a little faster beginning next month.

The Atlanta-based airline carrier has been testing out the first-ever TSA Pre-Check lobby and bag drop. The exclusive partnership between Delta and TSA Pre-Check will allow travelers with both TSA Pre-Check membership and the Delta Air Lines app to visit a new dedicated bag drop lobby on the lower level of Atlanta’s Domestic South Terminal, pass through the security checkpoint, and board their plane at the gate using only their “digital identity.”

“We want to give our customers more time to enjoy travel by unlocking simplified, seamless and efficient experiences from end to end,” said Byron Merritt, Delta’s Vice President of Brand Experience Design. “Delta has been a leader in testing and implementing facial recognition technology since 2018 as part of our vision for building airports that are effortless. The launch of Atlanta’s express lobby and bag drop is the latest step in our commitment to listening and innovating for our customers.”

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

How will this work in Atlanta’s airport?

Passengers will be given a unique digital identity that is made up of SkyMiles Member number, passport number and Known Traveler Number. Once checked in through the Fly Delta app, they will be able to go straight to a dedicated lobby area, conveniently located next to the rideshare drop-off area on the lower level of Atlanta’s Domestic South Terminal.

Using a face recognition technology, you will then confirm your identity which will allow your bag tags to be pretty for self-attachment, and you then drop your bags on the conveyor belt in the special lobby.

You will make your way to the TSA Pre-check area, where another face scan happens without the need for showing your ID or boarding pass. Once cleared, you are free to head to your gate, where one more face scan will take place for boarding.

This new process will be only be available in Atlanta’s airport and only through Delta Air Lines, beginning next month.

“This element of the customer journey is possible thanks to our strong partnerships with TSA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and airport leadership, which were built over years of testing and perfecting facial recognition options for international customers,” said Greg Forbes, Delta’s Managing Director – Airport Experience. “Delta is writing the playbook for the industry as the first and only carrier to test this experience with TSA and TSA PreCheck.”

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

As of now, this software will only work for domestic flights. A similar process will be rolled out in Detroit’s airport starting later this year.

To learn more about the first-ever TSA pre-check lobby and bag drop, visit Delta’s website here.