Atlanta hosts a bevy of music festivals throughout the year, some attracting thousands of visitors to the city’s environs. This year won’t be any different. The city will host multiple music festivals featuring artists from various genres, including hip hop, blues, jazz, reggae, house, and other styles for every type of music lover. Diverse artists like Public Enemy, Ravi Coltrane, 2 Chainz, Lenny Kravitz, Kirk Franklin, and others are lined up to deliver exciting performances in Atlanta this year.

Check out this guide to Atlanta music festivals to see which events suit your melodic tastes. Then, enjoy the best sounds and experiences, guaranteed to create lasting memories.

Blavity Fest, May 31 and June 1

Courtesy of Blavity Media Group

The highly anticipated annual Blavity Fest is back once again! In its tenth year of celebration, Blavity Fest will kick off on May 31 and wrap up on June 1. Billed as the ultimate celebration of Black innovation, wealth, entrepreneurship, and culture, this year’s festival will feature stage performances that include DJ battles, surprise guests, and an electrifying nighttime concert featuring hip hop artist 2 Chainz. The festival’s two-day breakdown begins on Saturday with high-energy inspiration and nighttime vibes, and concludes on Sunday with soulful and transformational experiences.

Day two will also include morning wellness and community meetups that will engage participants in self-care and connection before diving into the day’s programming. A Kirk Franklin Experience is scheduled for the close of the festival. This will be a powerful daytime event featuring gospel, inspiration, and an uplifting celebration of faith and community.

You don’t want to miss this! Head over to Blavity Fest’s site now to snag your tickets.

Atlanta Jazz Festival, May 24 to 26

Yan Krukau/Pexels

For the smooth music lovers, the 48th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival will take place at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta. This free, open-air event presented by the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs features a diverse lineup of international, national, and local jazz artists. Performances run daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Headliners include Derrick Hodge, Ravi Coltrane, and Dianne Reeves.

Additional activities include a pre-festival concert on May 23 featuring Robert Glasper and Baby Rose at Atlanta Symphony Hall, food vendors, artisan markets, and family-friendly zones. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation or bike to the event, as parking is limited.

Check out the official Atlanta Jazz Festival website for more information and golden notes.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival, June 14 and 15

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

The 13th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival will be at Piedmont Park again this year. This is another free, family-friendly celebration. The festival features two entertainment stages, showcasing live music and local artists. The event also includes a vibrant Black History Parade, a 5K Freedom Run, and a car, truck, and bike show.

Over 400 vendors will offer a variety of goods, from handmade crafts to mouthwatering cuisines. Cultural activities abound, with African drum circles, dance performances, and a children’s activity area featuring S.T.E.A.M. projects and games. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation, as parking is limited.

For more information, visit the festival website and make a plan to attend.

Shaky Knees Music Festival, September 19 to 21

Thibault Trillet/Pexels

If you’re into alternative music, this three-day rock and indie Atlanta music festival is just for you. This year’s Skaky Knees Music Festival features over 50 performances across four stages. This year’s headliners include My Chemical Romance, Blink-182, and Deftones. The lineup also boasts Lenny Kravitz, The Black Keys, Public Enemy, and more.

Attendees can enjoy a diverse selection of food from local and regional vendors, including options for various dietary preferences. The festival will offer bars, merchandise booths, and free water stations. Attendees can also enjoy interactive experiences like photo booths.

Tickets are available in multiple tiers, even with layaway plans starting at $25 down. Children 8 and under receive free admission with a ticketed adult.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Shaky Knees Music Festival’s website.

Sweet Auburn Music Fest, September 27 and 28

Warren LeMay/Wikimedia Commons

The 2025 Sweet Auburn Music Fest is scheduled to take place in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn District. This free, family-friendly festival celebrates the city’s rich cultural heritage with live performances spanning R&B, hip-hop, gospel, and jazz. The lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s always excellent.

Attendees can savor diverse cuisines from local food vendors, explore artisan crafts, and enjoy interactive activities for all ages. The event also features a Kids Zone, health and wellness exhibits, and community empowerment workshops. With its vibrant atmosphere and commitment to community engagement, the Sweet Auburn Music Fest offers an unforgettable experience that honors Atlanta’s legacy and diversity.

To find out more about scheduled artists and information, check out the festival’s website.

ONE Musicfest, October 25th and 26th

The Garner Circle PR LLC/Flickr

The 2025 ONE Musicfest will happen at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. This two-day event is celebrating its 16th year as the Southeast’s largest urban progressive music festival. It will feature multiple stages with a diverse lineup of hip hop, R&B, soul, and reggae artists, offering nonstop live performances. The lineup hasn’t been announced yet, so keep your eyes open for more details.

Attendees can enjoy the OMF Food Truck Village, showcasing over 35 top vendors from the Southeast. The festival also includes a Visual Artist Village with works from more than 20 artists, a Merch Village, and interactive sponsor activations. With its inclusive atmosphere and commitment to community, ONE Musicfest offers an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages.

For more information, visit the ONE Music Festival site.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the largest annual music festival in Atlanta?

Until its hiatus in recent years, Atlanta’s largest annual music festival was Music Midtown. According to Today, the event attracted over 300,000 attendees in its peak years. The Atlanta Jazz Festival attracts over 200,000 people each year.

Which annual Atlanta music festival features the most artists?

The A3C Hip Hop Festival is known for featuring the most artists among the city’s annual music festivals. It often features over 200 performers and is a major gathering for the hip-hop community. A3C hasn’t announced dates for 2025 yet.

What security like at Atlanta music festivals?

Security at Atlanta music festivals generally involves bag checks, pat-down searches, and metal detectors to ensure a safe environment for attendees. Some festivals explicitly state that all attendees are subject to thorough TSA-style searches, including emptying pockets and examining bags.