Travis Scott’s AstroWorld Festival Returns November 5 & 6

It’s lit! Stormi’s dad aka Travis Scott announced via his social media platforms that his AstroWorld fest returns for not one, but two days this year. Yes, the always sold-out festival will be back at Houston’s NRG Park November 5 and 6.

Scott decided to make the 2021 installation a multi-day fest, after seeing such great demand from fans to do so. With no other music fest like it, AstroWorld was deemed the largest single-day artist-curated music event in the United States, and the largest to happen in Houston— where Scott is from.

If you didn’t know, the event pays homage to an old amusement park by the same name, that was once located across the street from the festival grounds. Scott often went as a child, and now aims to bring a feeling of nostalgia to everyone in attendance.

AstroWorld is Scott’s own take on a “dark” theme park. When you enter the grounds, you walk through a giant blow-up tunnel of the artist’s head. There was a Ferris wheel, carnival performers, arcade games and other rides for guests to stay entertained between acts at the past events.

“They tore down Astroworld to build more apartment space,” Scott explained in a GQ Style interview. “That’s what it’s going to sound like, like taking an amusement park away from kids. And we want it back. We want the building back. That’s why I’m doing it. It took the fun out of the city.”

The 2021 artist lineup hasn’t been announced, but Scott will be this year’s headliner in anticipation of his next album, Utopia. Past shows saw performers like Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, Da Baby, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion and many others.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT on AstroworldFest.com. Two-day general admission as well as VIP packages will be available. But, if you know like we know, you’ll want to set your alarm because it’s guaranteed to sell out. Proceeds will benefit Scott’s Cactus Jack foundation that proves access to education and creative resources to youth, to ensure their long-term success.

Watch the trailer below: