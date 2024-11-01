Astrocartography is slowly rising in popularity across the internet It’s the study of how your zodiac chart aligns and interacts with the map, giving you insight into which places in the world can best support certain areas of your life, from love to career to home. It’s helped many decide where they want to travel to, visit on their honeymoon or even relocate permanently.

However, if you’re looking for a more astrologically immersive experience on your next vacation, there are a handful of curated experiences that center the study and intertwine the stars into your travels. Here are some luxurious options for fellow star lovers.

All Moxy Hotels

An exciting astrological experience available at all 60+ Moxy hotels worldwide, the chain collaborated with the astrology app Sanctuary to launch “Cosmic Curations,” which includes astro-inspired cocktails and coffee, pre-recorded horoscopes, and localized programming like an aura photography session or Full Moon watch party.

Astrological Observatory & Wellness Retreat – Rincon, Puerto Rico

Photo Credit: Cristian Escobar

There’s no better way to reset than indulging in vegan delicacies while stargazing into the Milky Way. With your accommodation being the oceanside Crystal Palace Villa of Puerto Rico, complete with an astronomical observatory, astrological temple, and Feng Shui shrine, you’ll explore the art of self-discovery through an astrological lens.

The Memphian – Memphis, Tennessee

Photo credit: Dan Reynolds Photography / Getty Images

Want to explore the southern city of Memphis while connecting to the constellations? The Memphian in Memphis, Tennessee features a bar called Tiger & Peacock with a stunning painted zodiac ceiling, accompanying themed cocktails, and an “Astrology Overnight” package, featuring zodiac-themed gifts and a roof deck stargazing session.

Crystal Astrology Retreat – Callander, Scotland

During this experiential retreat, you’ll be exploring your birth chart for healing, helping to release old patterns and bring you fully into alignment with your true self. A spiritual journey expressed through the Zodiac, it certainly helps that the retreat is held in the stunning Scottish Highlands.

The Ultimo – Sydney, Australia

Photo Credit: Dan Freeman, Unsplash

Known as the world’s first astrology hotel, Sydney’s The Ultimo certainly takes the stars seriously. Upon check-in, guests will receive astrologically-determined recommendations for restaurants and excursions. Following that, an in-house astrologer will provide a city guide tailored to each sign, as well as a deep dive into your chart, should you purchase one of their astrology packages.

Astrology, Surf & Yoga Women’s Retreat – Rote, Indonesia

Jared Schwitzke/ Unsplash

If you want to embark on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and holistic well-being for eight days in the remote island of Rote Island, Indonesia, this astrology retreat is heaven sent. Amongst many rituals, including surfing, stargazing, yoga, and kayaking, you’ll participate in astrology workshops that help you understand the cosmic forces at play in your chart and the present moment.

Mountain Shadow Resort – Paradise Valley, Arizona

Just outside of Scottsdale, Arizona, Mountain Shadows Resort’s Under the Cosmos program combines the art of astronomy with astrology, inviting guests to star gaze while learning a bit more about the astrological transits. Its events are always timed alongside astrologically significant events like supermoons or eclipses, as attendees peer through telescopes while sipping on cocktails based on the current astrological sign.