Baby Baby Baby: 10 Times Ashanti Slayed On Vacation In 2021

Baby, baby, baby, if there’s one thing Ashanti does well beyond singing, it’s giving her social media followers life from her international gallivanting. The former Murder, Inc. ‘princess of R&B’ has been seen living her best life over the last few years, leading many of us to ask ‘is Ashanti on a permanent vacation?’

Either way, she effortlessly kills it with her confidence and colorful fashions, while also bringing that New York vibe that only she can.

As we prepare to close out 2021, we wanted to give Ashanti her flowers in our own way. And what better way for us than to highlight some of our favorite looks of hers from around the world. After all, we are a travel publication, so it’s only right, right?

Go ahead and take notes, because she definitely gives us a masterclass on vacation slay. With that being said, here are our favorite picks from Ashanti during her 2021 travels. It was so hard to narrow this list down to only 10, because she really killed our IG feeds this year.