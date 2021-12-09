Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Baby Baby Baby: 10 Times Ashanti Slayed On Vacation In 2021
Baby, baby, baby, if there’s one thing Ashanti does well beyond singing, it’s giving her social media followers life from her international gallivanting. The former Murder, Inc. ‘princess of R&B’ has been seen living her best life over the last few years, leading many of us to ask ‘is Ashanti on a permanent vacation?’
Either way, she effortlessly kills it with her confidence and colorful fashions, while also bringing that New York vibe that only she can.
As we prepare to close out 2021, we wanted to give Ashanti her flowers in our own way. And what better way for us than to highlight some of our favorite looks of hers from around the world. After all, we are a travel publication, so it’s only right, right?
Go ahead and take notes, because she definitely gives us a masterclass on vacation slay. With that being said, here are our favorite picks from Ashanti during her 2021 travels. It was so hard to narrow this list down to only 10, because she really killed our IG feeds this year.
1. Even on a jet...
View this post on Instagram
Leave it to Ashanti to give us a cozy yet casual slay on the PJ. While our days of taking a PJ soon comes, we’ll just sit back and take notes in the meantime.
2. Black mermaid vibes in the Bahamas
View this post on Instagram
This turquoise bikini against the Bahamas backdrop has us wanting to recreate this photo, ASAP.
3. Just me and a few friends being pretty in pink
View this post on Instagram
The singer stopped to flick it up with a few flamingos at the Baha Mar resort. She simply captioned it: “we outside.”
4. Nailed it in red!
View this post on Instagram
We’ve all seen the iPhone emoji of the dancing woman in red. Well, ladies and gents, we present the real life version somewhere in the Bahamas.
5. "I blacked out...in Miami"
View this post on Instagram
Most of us go with bright colors while in Miami. But, the singer chose to go all Black, and it’s definitely a look.
6. Even her safari look is a vibe
View this post on Instagram
Ashanti, send us the outfit deets ASAP! Who knew you could kill it while on a safari. And it’s so effortless.
7. We have no words...
View this post on Instagram
During a trip to Cancun, she used a drone to get this stunning overhead shot. Absolutely stunning.
8. Gold is for goddess
View this post on Instagram
She didn’t give a geotag on this one, but it still deserves a mention. Shoutout to the swimsuit designer, Bikini Crush Swimwear.
9. Her sea-cret spot
View this post on Instagram
While celebrating her little sister’s birthday in Mexico, Ashanti stopped to pose on the sea swing.
10. On Tuesdays we do exotic tingz
View this post on Instagram
I know that’s right. Even if we have to travel to Kenya’s Giraffe Manor, y’all will get this slay.