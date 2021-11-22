Inside Aruba's Most Unique Resort Property: Amsterdam Manor

Aruba, the ‘one happy island,’ is filled with hotels and resorts for all budgets, group sizes, and occasions. But, what many don’t know is that there is one special resort that features characteristics not found in any other hotel property on the island. Welcome to the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort.

What makes Amsterdam Manor special is its Dutch-inspired architecture.

Fun fact: Aruba is a Dutch Caribbean country. Sitting just north of the coast of Venezuela is Aruba, the second-largest island within the ‘ABC islands’ (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao) trio. The Aruba of today is truly a melting pot of cultures, with more than 95 nationalities being recorded across the nation.

DeAnna Taylor

According to the Aruba Tourism website: “The Dutch recruited the Caquetio people to build farms and raise cattle for meat that would be sold and shipped to other islands. During the Napoleonic Wars, the British invaded and took control of Aruba, but the Netherlands took it back in 1816. Aruba officially became part of the Netherlands Antilles in 1845.”

Despite the island being part of the Netherlands, the hotel and resort properties seem to cater more to American travelers, with many staying at bigger brand named hotels like the Ritz Carlton, Marriott Stellaris, and Hilton Aruba Caribbean.

Everything to know about Amsterdam Manor

DeAnna Taylor

Situated on the island’s most beautiful beach, Eagle Beach, Amsterdam Manor stands out before you even get to the driveway.

The bright yellow stucco buildings with castle-like domes present a stark contrast to the usual neutral colored hotels and buildings found along the ‘low-rise’ hotel section.

The property features studio, 1 and 2-bedroom suites offering a full kitchen or kitchenette setup. This is great for those who are staying on the island a little longer, or those who prefer to save money by cooking. There is a huge grocery store less than 5-mintutes walking distance, where you can pick up and any and everything to keep your in-room refrigerator stocked.

If cooking on vacation isn’t your thing, there is a gorgeous beachside restaurant— Passions On The Beach— that serves breakfast, lunch, and a romantic on-the-shore dinner experience. The dinner is definitely something you’ll want to reserve in advance because guests from all over the island come to try it.

Pro Tip: Order the coconut shrimp, lobster tail, and teriyaki salmon.

Courtesy of Passions on the beach

The hotel is currently undergoing an extensive renovation project with new furniture, artwork, and relaxing rainfall showers.

Outside of the food and accommodations, the resort’s staff are always on hand to ensure your vacation is one for the books. Whether you need towels at your palapa-covered beach chair, or another round of prosecco as you relax by the water— you will definitely receive star treatment.

In 2022, Amsterdam Manor plans to add a fitness center and spa so that guests will truly have a remarkable vacation on the ‘one happy island.’ Oh, and don’t forget your iconic photo in front of the ‘I Love Aruba’ rock sign.

To learn more about the hotel, you can visit the website: amsterdammanor.com.