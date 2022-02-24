Arrest Order Issued For Black Travel Movement Founder For 'Failed' Black Yacht Week

If you use social media for travel inspiration, then you know the Black Travel Movement is a community of Black travelers who share experiences and travel tips online.

Black Travel Movement also plans excursions through its platform, but it looks like there are legal troubles for the founder, Reginald Cummings, regarding one of those trips. An arrest order has been issued for Cummings, for his role in a 2018 week-long luxury yacht experience that failed.

Wake County, North Carolina Superior Court Judge Mark. A. Sternlicht signed the arrest order for failure to comply with the legal process. Cummings was also found to be in contempt of court, as first reported by WUSA 9.

The recent order comes two years after a federal judge ordered Cummings to pay $1.7 million to the Maryland-based company Dream Yacht Charter. The company provided boats, staff, and alcohol for a sailing vacation dubbed Black Yacht Week.

Dream Yacht Charter sued Cummings and Black Travel Movement for unjust enrichment, breach of contract, and fraud. According to court documents, Cummings failed to pay a more than $500,000 balance for the excursion.

During a phone interview with Travel Noire in 2020, Cummings said, “I have every intention of appealing and fighting this to the end.”

Cummings didn’t give any additional comment on how he planned to fight the judgment against Black Travel Movement at the time, but stated he was working to get his side of the story out to the public.

Meanwhile, several of the more than 200 passengers also filed complaints against the company, calling the excursion a “disgusting nightmare,” adding that promises made by Cummings were never delivered.

Cummings promised a luxury experience with a gourmet chef and personal skipper for $2,950 to $3,350. But travelers said they received hamburgers and hotdogs instead of fine dining.

Regarding the arrest order, Cummings said he just learned about it from media reports.

“I am always open to having a conversation and presenting my side; however, in light of this, I need to contact an attorney,” Cummings told WUSA9.

